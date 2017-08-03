Bunker Fuel Market to Reach $1,47,008.89 million with 5.9% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Some of the key players in Global Bunker Fuel Market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, KPI Bridge Oil A/S, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC,

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bunker Fuel Industry

Latest Report on Bunker Fuel Market Global Analysis & 2023 Forecast Research Study

Global Bunker Fuel Market is expected to grow from $98,111.00 million in 2016 to reach $1,47,008.89 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Growing demand in oil & gas sector for offshore exploration and extraction activities, raise in ocean-borne field and increasing support from government are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, policies like fuel reduction and replacement of fuel by LNG are the major factors restricting the market size.

Based on the end user, container vessels segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period as the container vessels require less manpower than cargo vessels. The European region is witnessing high growth rate due to existence of busiest trade routes and choke points in the region.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1631181-bunker-fuel-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Some of the key players in Global Bunker Fuel Market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, KPI Bridge Oil A/S, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chemoil Energy Limited, Bunker Holding A/S, BP PLC, Bomin Bunker Oil Corp, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc., Lukoil-Bunker LLC and World Fuel Services Corporation.

End Users Covered:

• Oil Tanker

• General Cargo

• Gas Tanker

• Fishing

• Container

• Chemical Tanker

• Bulk Carrier

• Other End Users

Types Covered:

• Residual Fuel Oil

• Distillate Fuel

Fuel Grades Covered:

• Marine Diesel Oil (or) Marine Gas Oil(MDO/MGO)

• Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180

• Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380

• Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500

• Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700

• Low Sulfur (LS) 380

• Low Sulfur (LS) 180

Commercial distributors Covered:

• Small Independent

• large Independent

• Major Oil Companies

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1631181-bunker-fuel-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym