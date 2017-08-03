Global Hand Tools Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Global Hand Tools market is expected to grow from $9.80 billion in 2016 to reach $13.12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.2%.

Global Hand Tools market is expected to grow from $9.80 billion in 2016 to reach $13.12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The growth of the market is propelled by the growing demand for automotive repair and maintenance, rise in demand for automotive tools and mechanic tools, high growth rate in furniture market and increasing diffusion of internet and online shopping. However, the requirement for power tools is forecast to outpace the demand for hand tools.

In 2016, the general-purpose tools segment commanded the largest market share due to growing requirement for wood-based products, quick extension of residential and stable constructional activities. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period attributed to increasing demand in construction sector which will further increase the demand for wood and wood based products in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Akar Tools Limited, Apex Tools Group, Channellock, Inc., Craftsman-Sears Brands, Irwin Industrial Tools , JK Files (India) Limited, Kennametal Inc., Klein Tools , Newell Brands Incorporated , Northern Tool + Equipment, Power Products Llc, Snap-On , Stanley Black&Decker, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Textron Incorporated and Wera Tools.

Products Covered:

• Metal Cutting Tools

• Taps and Dies

• Layout and Measuring Tools

• General Purpose Tools

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor Sales

• Online Sales

• Retail Sales

Applications Covered:

• Household and DIY

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

