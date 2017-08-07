Water Purifier Market Analysis, Demand, Trend, Growth, and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Water Purifier Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

According to a report by World Health Organization, Every 21 seconds a child and 3.4 Million people globally dies every year due to water-borne disease. Hence, growing demand for clean and consumable water which is free from various hazardous chemicals and heavy metals. The global water purifier market is also influenced by various other factors such as increase in the disposable income of consumers and new product development for launching cost-effective purifiers with at par efficiency.

Key Players of Water Purifier Market:

• Kent RO System Ltd.

• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

• Ion Exchange

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• Whirlpool India Ltd.

• Hi-Tech RO Systems

• Essel Nasaka

• Godrej Industries Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Livpure Private Ltd

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The global water purifier market is highly competitive due to the presence of many established vendors who offer various series of purifiers with advance technology.

On the basis of technology, RO purifiers acquired the largest market share in 2015, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a faster pace due to improved efficiency of the technology in water purification.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated as commercial and residential and both expected to grow at substantially.

On the basis of channel of distribution, online segment is expected to take lead in near future due to increasing digital activity.

On the basis of region, APAC is the leading market and fastest growing market as well. But, the semi-urban and rural areas of the countries like India still remained untapped.

Brief TOC for Water Purifier Market:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Scope of the study

2.1.1. Definition

2.1.2. Research Objective

2.1.3. Assumptions

2.1.4. Limitations

2.2. Research Process

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Market size Estimation

2.4. Forecast Model

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Inhibitors

3.3. Supply/Value Chain Analysis or Market Ecosystem

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Gravity Purifier

4.3. UV Purifier

4.4. RO Purifier

5. Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Residential

Continue…

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global water purifier industry, tracking three market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global water purifier market. Based on Technology, it is bifurcated as Gravity purifier, UV Purifier and RO Purifier. On the basis of End-User, it is segmented as Commercial and Residential. On the basis of Channel of Distribution, it is segmented as Retail stores, direct sales and Online. On the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world.

