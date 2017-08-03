Convenient Food and Drinks - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017
Summary
"Innovation Trends and Opportunities in Convenient Food and Drinks" is part of Consumer Insight research. It examines the top trends, innovation themes, and opportunities in convenient food and drinks affecting each FMCG market.
Today's busy lifestyles affect perceptions of time, and hence consumers demand more convenient items. This report outlines consumer motivations driving the purchase of time-saving products and services. It also discusses key innovation trends in the food and drinks market by identifying five key trends, and explores future opportunities within this space.
Scope
- The senior "silver" consumer segment is growing worldwide, with unserved demand for convenience.
- Single male consumers have a proactive attitude towards cooking meals at home, but seek convenience.
- Convenience-oriented consumers do not want to compromise on quality.
- Time-saving consumers are more actively seeking out products that improve their health than average.
Reasons to buy
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation.
- Identify the opportunities to explore how convenience in packaging and products can be aligned to satisfy the needs of consumers.
Table of Content: Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Five trends in convenient food and drinks
3. Trend opportunities
Trend 1: Silver-friendly
Trend 2: Convenience for men
Trend 3: No compromises
Trend 4: Getting the right boost
Trend 5: Stay healthy
4. Conclusions
5. Appendix
