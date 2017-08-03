Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Convenient Food and Drinks - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Convenient Food and Drinks Global Market Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 3rd August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Innovation Trends and Opportunities in Convenient Food and Drinks”.

Summary
"Innovation Trends and Opportunities in Convenient Food and Drinks" is part of Consumer Insight research. It examines the top trends, innovation themes, and opportunities in convenient food and drinks affecting each FMCG market.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1015954-innovation-trends-and-opportunities-in-convenient-food-and-drinks

Today's busy lifestyles affect perceptions of time, and hence consumers demand more convenient items. This report outlines consumer motivations driving the purchase of time-saving products and services. It also discusses key innovation trends in the food and drinks market by identifying five key trends, and explores future opportunities within this space.

Scope
- The senior "silver" consumer segment is growing worldwide, with unserved demand for convenience.
- Single male consumers have a proactive attitude towards cooking meals at home, but seek convenience.
- Convenience-oriented consumers do not want to compromise on quality.
- Time-saving consumers are more actively seeking out products that improve their health than average.

Reasons to buy
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation.
- Identify the opportunities to explore how convenience in packaging and products can be aligned to satisfy the needs of consumers.

Table of Content: Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Five trends in convenient food and drinks
3. Trend opportunities
Trend 1: Silver-friendly
Trend 2: Convenience for men
Trend 3: No compromises
Trend 4: Getting the right boost
Trend 5: Stay healthy
4. Conclusions
5. Appendix

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1015954-innovation-trends-and-opportunities-in-convenient-food-and-drinks

Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverages, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Orthotics and Prosthetics Therapeutics Development and Professional Review Analysis 2017
Military IT, Data and Computing 2017 Global Market - Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts
Wearable Computer Market 2017 World Technology, Development, Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2022
View All Stories From This Author