OTT Video in Europe Market Analysis 2017 (By Planning, Key Findings and Strategy) and Forecasts To 2022

OTT Video in Europe 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2021

Summary

With increasing popularity of OTT services, an increasing number of mobile operators, pay-TV providers, broadcasters and media companies are expanding into the OTT arena either by partnering with OTT players or by launching their own OTT services. Most European markets provide indeed a suitable environment for OTT video growth, offering high broadband and pay-TV penetrations and high average connection speeds. In Western Europe, SVoD is gaining traction while AVoD dominates the OTT video market in Central and Eastern Europe. Examples of OTT services introduced by mobile operators include Video load by Deutsche Telekom. Broadcaster CME has its own OTT service called Voyo available in all of the six markets where CME has operations while pay-TV operator Cyfrowy Polsat launched Ipla in Poland and German media company ProSiebenSat.1 Media launched maxdome in German-speaking countries. Rising penetration of connected devices across Europe is also forcing OTT players to provide services on multiple platforms such as mobile, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, etc., and are actively pursuing deals with these parties to support the uptake of their OTT services

Key Findings

• Western Europe region being more affluent than the Central Eastern Europe has higher penetration of SVoD/TVoD OTT subscriptions accounts. AVoD model dominates the CEE region.

• Telecom operators, broadcasters, media companies and pay-tv operators in the region are actively looking to take advantage of rising demand of video services to add value to their existing services and improve competitiveness.

• Though dominated by AVoD, SVoD is rapidly gaining traction in the countries of CEE region, Western European countries continue to witness strong growth of paid subscription accounts.

• Linguistic disparity in Europe increase the cost of content for OTT providers, however, European Commission’s DSM strategy could improve the situation for OTT providers in the future.

Synopsis

‘OTT Video in Europe: Focus on Domestic Content and Local Languages to Boost Take Up of Services’, a Telecom Insider Report analyzes the market for over-the-top (OTT) video services in Europe. It provides an overview of current trends and a detailed look at select service providers and markets.

The report is organized as follows:

• The OTT video market: This section provides a general analysis of OTT services, including a taxonomy and a look at business models and content provision relevant to European markets.

• OTT video in Europe: This section examines more specifically the region’s markets, including pay-TV household penetration, common business models, pricing schemes and OTT service provider types. The section also provides results from the Pyramid Research OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index, comparing the main OTT markets on infrastructure, demand and socioeconomic factors, and profiles a number of OTT service providers.

• Case studies: This section comprises five case studies to identify best practices and to look more closely at some of the factors that drive markets.

• Key findings and recommendations: This section provides the report’s findings on OTT video markets in Europe, along with Pyramid Research’s recommendations for telecom operators, mobile operators, pure-play OTT players, broadcasters, pay-TV providers and media companies.

Reasons to Buy

• Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of over-the-top video (OTT) services in the European markets.

• Taking a forward-looking approach, the report investigates pricing strategies, business models and the variety of OTT service providers, looking in particular at the various challenges and opportunities facing them, with examples from OTT providers throughout the region.

• To highlight the Europe’s most attractive OTT markets, this report draws on Pyramid Research’s OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index, which ranks markets globally based on infrastructure, demand and socioeconomic factors.

• Provides telcos with actionable analysis of trends, while the case studies of five OTT providers in Europe provide a resource for more detailed planning.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial forward-looking trends in OTT, to allow OTT pure plays, pay-TV operators, broadcasters, telecom network operators and media companies to develop effective longer-term OTT strategies.

• Boasts of high presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately, for the executive-level audience.

Table of Content: Key Points

Market details: Case studies

Russia: Ivi

Poland: Ipla

Germany: maxdome

UK: Amazon Prime instant video

CEE: Voyo

Key findings and recommendations

Appendices

OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index composition and methodology

OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index countries covered

Acronyms and definitions

…Continued

