Biofertilizers Market to Reach $3.92 billion with 15.7% CAGR Forecast to 2023

Global Biofertilizers Market is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2016 to reach $3.92 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15.7%. High cost of chemical fertilizers & pesticides, expanding organic food industry, support from government agencies and hazards of chemical fertilizers are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the factors like lack of infrastructure and technological & environmental related issues are limiting the market. Increasing demand for biofertilizers will provide a significant growth opportunity for the market in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, Argentina and Brazil.

On the basis of crop type, cereals & grains segment is expected to acquire largest market share due to growing usage of biofertilizers by the farmers instead of chemical fertilizers in order to grow cereal & grain. North America region is predicted to occupy highest market share owing to imposition of bans on harmful chemicals used as inputs in agriculture.

Some of the key players in Global Biofertilizers Market include Madras Fertilizers Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Lallemand Inc., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., T.Stanes & Company Limited., Biomax, Growing Power Hairy Hill, Labiofam Grupo Empreserial, Mapleton Agri Biotech Private Ltd, Novozymes A/S, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. and Symborg S.L.

Applications Covered:

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

• Other Applications

Crop Types Covered:

• Pulses & Oilseeds

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Other Crops Types

Products Covered:

• Phosphate-Solubilising

• Potash-Mobilizing

• Nitrogen-Fixing

• Other Products

Forms Covered:

• Dispersible Granules

• Pellets

• Pure & Mixed Liquid Fermentations

• Powders

Microorganisms Covered :

• Rhizobium

• Cyanobacteria

• Azotobacter

• Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria

• Azospirillium

• Other microorganisms

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

