Automotive Disc Brake Market Is Expected To Reach USD 15.6 Billion By 2023

Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Type (fixed caliper, Floating caliper), By Application (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle) - Forecast 2023

Key Players: EBC Brakes, TRW Automotive, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Haldex AB, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC., Knorr-Bremse AG ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Growing vehicle demand as well as engineering advancement for improving performance of vehicle are some of the factors which drives the demand for the market. Automotive disc brake market is witnessing advent of advanced technological developments such as boosters and electric-mechanical systems which will boost the market towards growth. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial, passenger vehicles along with government mandates for improving vehicle safety is major market drivers for the growth of automotive disc brake. Automotive disc brake market is growing in Asia-Pacific region with china and India expected to be the most promising markets. However, high cost of components is a major challenge for automotive disc brake market.

Key Players of Automotive Disc Brake Market:

• EBC Brakes (U.K.)

• TRW Automotive (U.S.)

• Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Haldex AB (Sweden)

• Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC. (U.S.)

• Knorr-Bremse AG (India),

• Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India)

• Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan)

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Automotive Disc Brake market is estimated to grow at USD 15.6 billion by the end of year 2023. Asia pacific is leading the market of automotive disc brake. Currently, Asia pacific is dominating the market with increasing vehicle production in countries such as India and China and focuses on to increase production capacity driving the market for automotive disc brake. Moreover, high production of vehicles, increasing operational performance, improving drivability and ensuring safety are some of the factors which boom the market of Asia-Pacific.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fixed Caliper

4.3 Floating Caliper

4.4 Sliding Caliper

4.5 Others

5 Global Automotive Disc Brake Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passenger vehicle

5.3 Commercial vehicle

Continue…

