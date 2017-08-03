Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing 2017 Global Market Size, Share, Trend, Status, Segmentation, Growth and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing market, analyzes and researches the Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Accenture
Capgemini
IBM
GEP
Infosys
TCS
WNS
Invensis Technologies
Everest Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing can be split into
Inventory Management
Logistics Services
Customer Service
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
E-Procurement

Market segment by Application, Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing can be split into
SME
Private Enterprise
Utilities
Others

Table of Contents

Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing
1.1 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Overview
1.1.1 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market by Type
1.3.1 Inventory Management
1.3.2 Logistics Services
1.3.3 Customer Service
1.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
1.3.5 E-Procurement
1.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 SME
1.4.2 Private Enterprise
1.4.3 Utilities
1.4.4 Others

2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Capgemini
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 GEP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Infosys
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 TCS
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 WNS
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Invensis Technologies
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Everest Group
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing

5 United States Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

