Emergency Lighting Market Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Emergency lighting is defined as lighting that automatically switches on when there is no source of power supply and if any normal illumination fails. Now a days most of the newly constructed buildings have emergency light installed in it during construction.

The declining average selling price of light emitting diode is one of the significant factor driving market growth. By light source segment, LED accounts for highest market share, owing to energy efficient and longer life cycle. The study indicates the market of incandescent light source is declining due to less energy efficient characteristics and is most widely used in residential building. By battery segment, liFePO4 is expected to account for highest market share owing to dynamic characteristics it possess that includes light weight, small volume, high temperature resistant and long life span is the prime factors driving market growth.

The Emergency Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of components, power system, battery, light source and application. The power system segmentation includes self-contained, central and hybrid. Self-contained emergency lighting are used in small buildings with low number of lighting points. They can be operated in either maintained or non-maintained mode. Maintained mode is generally employed in places of assembly that includes clubs, cinemas and theater. Maintained emergency lights are lit all the time. The light used in maintained mode are generally dimmed in crowded premise and it prevents total darkness.

The emergency lighting market is expected to grow at approximately USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

• Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.)

• Cooper Industries (Ireland)

• Schneider Electric SE (France)

• Emerson (US)

• Legrand S.A. (France)

• Acuity Brands (U.S.)

• Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy)

• Daisalux (Spain)

• Zumtobel Group (Austria)

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for emergency lighting market is studied in different geographic regions as North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. European market is expected to be one of the prominent player due to high demand of new lighting technology and solution in LED lighting, the application of it in hospitality business, architectural sights and lighting regulating in animal, plant and human biorhythms.

North America is the leading player in emergency lighting market and is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the near future. Regulation over energy efficient product and high disposal income will help to drive demand for emergency lighting for architectural application in North America region.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Emergency Lighting Market - Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of emergency lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for emergency lighting in commercial, residential and industrial sector is driving the market in North America region.

North America region is expected to dominate the emergency lighting market throughout the forecast period. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to high adoption of emergency lighting in developing countries and increasing focus on real estate project is driving the market in the region.

Emergency Lighting Market Segmentation

The Emergency Lighting Market has been segmented on the basis of application that includes commercial, industrial, and residential and others. By industrial application, the manufacturers developed models that integrate the electronic components of energy-efficient LEDs into their designs.

The integrated LED fixtures are easier to find ever before. A few manufacturers invent high-tech technology by merging wireless controls with the models. The manufacturers made the components of the newest integrated LED fixtures replaceable to eliminate the need and cost.

Emergency Lighting Market (MRFR) Analysis:

By light source segment, emergency lighting market includes LED that consists of lamps and luminaries. With its innovative LED interior luminaires, offers completely new opportunities for creative, energy-efficient lighting in shops, public buildings, hotels and restaurants, as well as in industry. LED luminaires for outdoor lighting implements the latest technology and guarantee not only excellent manufacturing standards but also exceptional lighting quality, for example, in illumination of facades or outdoor areas. Fluorescent emergency lighting system is adopted as a required safety feature within business premises.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Original Equipment Manufactures

• Emergency Lighting Manufacturers

• Emergency Lighting Software Manufacturers

• Residential end-users

• Commercial end-users

• Industrial end-users

