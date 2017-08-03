Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Dairy Alternative Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Alternative Market 2017

The report provides in depth study of “Dairy Alternative Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The report identifies the strength factors of the organization that will help organizations to acquire a prominent market share, to rectify where the organization is lacking or some hole which is creating glitches for development product. Look out for more opportunities in the market, get up to date to avoid any threats, competitors and substitutes.

The “Dairy Alternative Market" report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Dairy Alternative market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The top manufacturers/key players including,
Earth's Own Food 
Blue Diamond Growers 
Eden Foods 
Freedom Foods 
Living Harvest Foods 
Organic Valley 
Pure Harvest 
Grupo Leche Pascual SA 
Oatly 
Pacific Natural Foods 
Vitasoy International 
Stremicks Heritage Foods 
SunOpta 
Panos Brands 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Dairy Alternative in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
United States 
EU 
China 
Japan 
South Korea 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Almond Milk 
Rice Milk 
Soy Milk 
Coconut Milk 
Hazelnut Milk 
Other 
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Dairy Alternative Drinks for each application, including 
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets 
Independent Retailers 
Specialist Retailers 
Online Retailers 
Other

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Global Dairy Alternative Market Research Report 2017
1 Dairy Alternative Market Overview 

2 Global Dairy Alternative Market Competition by Manufacturers 

3 Global Dairy Alternative Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

4 Global Dairy Alternative Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global Dairy Alternative Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type 

6 Global Dairy Alternative Market Analysis by Application 

7 Global Dairy Alternative Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Analysis
7.1 Earth's Own Food
Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
Dairy Alternative Product Category, Application and Specification 
Product A 
Product B 
Earth's Own Food Dairy Alternative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Blue Diamond Growers
Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
Dairy Alternative Product Category, Application and Specification 
Product A 
Product B 
Blue Diamond Growers Dairy Alternative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Eden Foods
Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
Dairy Alternative Product Category, Application and Specification 
Product A 
Product B 
Eden Foods Dairy Alternative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Freedom Foods
Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
Dairy Alternative Product Category, Application and Specification 
Product A 
Product B 
Freedom Foods Dairy Alternative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Living Harvest Foods
Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
Dairy Alternative Product Category, Application and Specification 
Product A 
Product B 
Living Harvest Foods Dairy Alternative Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
Main Business/Business Overview 

8 Dairy Alternative Manufacturing Cost Analysis 

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis            

12 Global Dairy Alternative Market Forecast (2017-2022)

Continued…

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Retail
