Unified Communication as a Service 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 27.50 % and Forecast to 2019

Unified Communication SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About Global Unified Communication as a Service Market

UCaaS refers to integration of real-time business communication services such as voice messaging, video conferencing, text messages, and other mobility features delivered through cloud. Over the years, businesses worldwide are witnessing unprecedented dependence on various advanced technologies and adopting various integration solutions to run their business smoothly and drive revenue growth. With more and more business functions being enabled and enriched by innovative IT applications and solutions, integrating various communication tools has become a key enabler for enhancing business communication. As a result, the role of integrated communication solutions has grown among business enterprises and is expected to become the primary factor for encouraging fast and hassle-free business communication and contribute to enhancing productivity as well.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Unified Communication as a Service market to grow at a CAGR of 27.50% over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report

This report covers market segmentation by geography: the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also covers the profiles of the leading vendors operating in this market.

Technavio's report, Global Unified Communication as a Service Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• AT&T

• Avaya

• Cisco Systems

• Google

• HP

• Microsoft

• Orange Business Services

• Verizon Enterprises Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

• 8x8

• Adobe

• Avanade

• BT

• China Telecom

• CSC

• Deutsche Telekom

• IBM

• icore Networks

• Interactive Intelligence

• Intercall

• Intermedia

• Mitel Networks

• PanTerra Networks

• Polycom

• RingCentral

• ShoreTel

• SingTel

• Sprint Nextel

• Star2Star

• Tata Communications

• Telefonica

• Telesphere

• Telstra

• ThinkingPhone

• Unify

• Vocalocity

• Voss

• West IP Communications

Market Driver

• Increased Internet Penetration and Availability of High-speed Internet Connectivity

Market Challenge

• Lack of Initiative by In-house IT Team to Adopt UCaaS

Market Trend

• Mobility

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

04. Market Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

07. Overview of UC

08. Market Segmentation by Geography

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 AT&T

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.1.5 Business Strategy

17.1.6 Recent Developments

17.1.7 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Avaya

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.6 Business Strategy

17.2.7 Recent Developments

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Cisco Systems

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue

17.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

17.3.5 Business Strategy

17.3.6 Key Information

17.3.7 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Google

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Overview

17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.4.6 Business Strategy

17.4.7 Recent Developments

17.4.8 SWOT Analysis

17.5 HP

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Overview

17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.6 Business Strategy

17.5.7 Recent Developments

17.5.8 SWOT Analysis

17.6 Microsoft

17.6.1 Key Facts

17.6.2 Business Overview

17.6.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.6.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.6.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.6.6 Business Strategy

17.6.7 Recent Developments

17.6.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

