Unified Communication as a Service 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 27.50 % and Forecast to 2019

About Global Unified Communication as a Service Market
UCaaS refers to integration of real-time business communication services such as voice messaging, video conferencing, text messages, and other mobility features delivered through cloud. Over the years, businesses worldwide are witnessing unprecedented dependence on various advanced technologies and adopting various integration solutions to run their business smoothly and drive revenue growth. With more and more business functions being enabled and enriched by innovative IT applications and solutions, integrating various communication tools has become a key enabler for enhancing business communication. As a result, the role of integrated communication solutions has grown among business enterprises and is expected to become the primary factor for encouraging fast and hassle-free business communication and contribute to enhancing productivity as well.
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Unified Communication as a Service market to grow at a CAGR of 27.50% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers market segmentation by geography: the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report also covers the profiles of the leading vendors operating in this market.
Technavio's report, Global Unified Communication as a Service Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• AT&T
• Avaya
• Cisco Systems
• Google
• HP
• Microsoft
• Orange Business Services
• Verizon Enterprises Solutions
Other Prominent Vendors
• 8x8
• Adobe
• Avanade
• BT
• China Telecom
• CSC
• Deutsche Telekom
• IBM
• icore Networks
• Interactive Intelligence
• Intercall
• Intermedia
• Mitel Networks
• PanTerra Networks
• Polycom
• RingCentral
• ShoreTel
• SingTel
• Sprint Nextel
• Star2Star
• Tata Communications
• Telefonica
• Telesphere
• Telstra
• ThinkingPhone
• Unify
• Vocalocity
• Voss
• West IP Communications
Market Driver
• Increased Internet Penetration and Availability of High-speed Internet Connectivity
Market Challenge
• Lack of Initiative by In-house IT Team to Adopt UCaaS
Market Trend
• Mobility
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
07. Overview of UC
08. Market Segmentation by Geography
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 AT&T
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.1.5 Business Strategy
17.1.6 Recent Developments
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Avaya
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.6 Business Strategy
17.2.7 Recent Developments
17.2.8 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Cisco Systems
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue
17.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
17.3.5 Business Strategy
17.3.6 Key Information
17.3.7 SWOT Analysis
17.4 Google
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.6 Business Strategy
17.4.7 Recent Developments
17.4.8 SWOT Analysis
17.5 HP
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Overview
17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.6 Business Strategy
17.5.7 Recent Developments
17.5.8 SWOT Analysis
17.6 Microsoft
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Overview
17.6.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.6.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.6.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.6.6 Business Strategy
17.6.7 Recent Developments
17.6.8 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
