Glucosamine - Market Consolidation on the Rise as Demand Increases
Demand for dietary supplements is growing stronger, crossing demographic lines and expanding market opportunities for companies across a wide range of products.
Glucosamine supplements could restore the Glucosamine levels in the body and also repair joints that are destroyed by osteoarthritis or other wounds. Glucosamine based products were classified as nutraceuticals in most countries worldwide. But now a number of countries (especially Europe) are permitting glucosamine products to be registered as pharmaceuticals. Products sold as drugs need to be approved by national medicines agencies, whereas nutraceuticals in general are governed by much less demanding food regulations. As a result of the US anti-dumping action against shrimp shells from India and the EU ban on seafood imports from China, there was a steep rise in the price of Glucosamine. But since the uplift of the ban price of glucosamine has more or less stabilized. Change in the status of Glucosamine from drug to food has led to the market being opened up. Since its entrance on the food market, glucosamine has tripled in sales. The recommended dose of glucosamine is 1,500mg. Putting that level into food may cause an issue, due to its taste and also the expense. The introduction of combination products such as Vitabiotics' Jointace [supplement] with collagen, glucosamine and chondroitin are undercutting sales for single glucosamine dietary supplements on the market. Glucosamine is traditionally sourced from shellfish, but one of the interesting areas in this field is the launch of vegetarian versions. Clearly, this opens up the supplement to a wider target market, and in addition prices are relatively stable compared to shellfish.
Glucosamine report is an ideal research tool providing strategic business intelligence to the corporate sector. This report may help strategists, investors, laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, biotechnology companies and drug approval authorities in--
Gauging Competitive Intelligence
Identifying Key Growth Areas and Opportunities
Understanding Geographic Relevance to Product
Knowing Regional Market Sizes and Growth Opportunities and Restraints
Keeping Tab on Emerging Technologies
Equity Analysis
Tapping New Markets
Analytics and data presented in this report pertain to several parameters such as –
Global and Regional Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends
Product (Global and Regional) Market Sizes, Market Shares, Market Trends
Technology Trends
Corporate Intelligence
Key Companies by Sales, Brands, Products
Consumer Behavioral Patterns
Other Strategic Business Affecting Data
RI Technologies believes in pure research that will trigger action for immediate customer needs rather than plain reporting of data.
Request Sample Pages | Glucosamine Market Research Report is now available at 25% discount | Order Now!
For more information, please Contact Us at contactus@researchimpact.com
About RI Technologies
Celebrating a Decade of Excellence in Market Research!
Research Impact Technologies (RI Technologies, RIT) is a premier source of market research in Biotechnology and Healthcare sectors. Emphasis is on factual insights and forecasts with maximum global coverage. RI Technologies is constantly monitoring the biotechnology and Healthcare sectors, tracking market trends, and forecasting industry based on specialized analysis. RIT strives to provide market insight reports that empower customers with enlightening critical business information. The company’s Market Insight Reports will help you focus attention on your objectives. The strategic market information tables, graphically represented, will aid your research needs and help in forecasting, and gearing up to the future, armed with qualitative research. This will significantly reduce risks of new product development and give a global vision and perspective to your product.
RI Technologies’ Market Insight Reports are designed and compiled to customer requirements. These reports will help in learning strategic information, checking out the competition, and gaining meaningful insights into the market. Preparedness for any market entry helps in winning and reduces chances of losing. Benchmarks can be created to measure growth and progress. You can gauge how well you are doing, raise your own standards, and lead your company to sustained growth.
Explore Market Opportunities, Gain Market Insights!
Anasuya Vemuri
RI Technologies
+91 9676994272
email us here