Contact Center Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% of by Forecast to 2023

Contact Center Analytics Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, on-demand) - Forecast 2023

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Verint Systems Inc. (US), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (US), 8X8 Inc. (US)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The contact center analytics solutions system helps to identify the customer needs, product problems and thereby provides solutions to improve the customer lifecycle. Increasing demand for customer’s satisfaction, the increasing demand for customer experience management, retaining the customers and competitive environment are the factors boosting the growth of the contact center analytic market. The market is expected to have high growth over the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Contact Center Analytics Market are increasing demand for improved customer experience management solutions, enables companies to gain crucial insights to enhance customer experience and proliferation of cloud computing. Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for various analytical solutions and the growing compliance requirements are expected to boost the growth of the contact center analytics market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Also, over the next few years contact centers improving the multichannel and cross channel customer experience. The customers use various different methods such as emails, voice chat, and web chat among others.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global contact center analytics market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Contact Center Analytics Market by Forecast to 2023”

Major Key Players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

• Verint Systems Inc. (US)

• Genpact Limited (Bermuda)

• Genesys (US)

• 8X8 Inc. (US)

• Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• NICE Ltd. (Israel)

• Five9, Inc. (US)

• Enghouse Interactive (US)

• Servion Global Solutions (India)

• Call Miner (US)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3934

Contact Center Analytics Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into touch point, end-users and region.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into workforce optimization, risk management, customer experience management and real time monitoring. Out of these, customer experience management accounted for the largest market share, because of automatically assigning a reason for all customer contacts based on speech, text, desktop and transaction analytics. Also, predictive analytics capabilities enable contact centers to detect and analyze cross-channel behavior patterns.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into banking & finance, manufacturing, government, it & telecommunications, energy & utilities, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment among others.

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global contact center analytics market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. BFSI and healthcare segment of contact center analytics market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North America region accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements, increasing e-commerce and m-commerce and growing need for regional customer satisfaction. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The region is attributed to the growth in the manufacturing hub and the growth in digitalization.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, increased adoption of new technological solutions, regional growth of the customer experience management and increasing customer expectations, hub for industries with large operation base and customer contact centers and increasing adoption of of cloud-based analytics solutions across various industries.

Intended Audience:

• Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/contact-center-analytics-market-3934

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Contact Center Analytics Market, By Component

Table 2 Global Contact Center Analytics Market, By Deployment

Table 3 Global Contact Center Analytics Market, By Application

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Global Contact Center Analytics Market, By Component (%)

Figure 3 Global Contact Center Analytics Market, By Deployment (%)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.