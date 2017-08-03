CRM Outsourcing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.75% and Forecast to 2019
WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of “Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2015-2019” that provides the market survey of CRM Outsourcing.
CRM Outsourcing SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019
About CRM Outsourcing
Customer relationship management (CRM) has become one of the most influential factors in building brand loyalty and strengthening of brand image. Call center interaction in CRM is often cited in defining customer service; however, there are many facets of CRM outsourcing that have evolved with rising customer needs and expectations. With the growing digitization in the CRM industry, service providers are innovating on their service offerings to expand their portfolio beyond call centers. These offerings include modern communication, multi-channel engagement of customers, self-service, and analytics solutions.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global CRM outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The global CRM outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of services end-users.
Technavio's report, Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• Capgemini
• Genpact
• IBM
• Tata Consultancy Services
Other Prominent Vendors
• 3i infotech
• Aditya Birla Minacs
• Aegis
• Cognizant
• Convergys
• EXL
• Firstsource
• HCL
• Hinduja Global Solutions
• HP
• Infosys
• Intelenet
• NCO Financial
• Sitel
• Teleperformance
• Teletech
• West
• Wipro
• WNS
• Xerox
Market Driver
• Cost-effective Operations
Market Challenge
• Attrition
Market Trend
• Cloud-based CRM
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 CRM Outsourcing Value Chain
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by End-users
07.1 Global CRM Outsourcing Market by End-users 2014
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global CRM BPO Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Market Share Analysis 2013
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
16.3.1 Cognizant
16.3.2 Convergys
16.3.3 HP
16.3.4 Infosys
16.3.5 NCO Financial Systems
16.3.6 Sitel
16.3.7 Teleperformance
16.3.8 Wipro
16.3.9 Xerox
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Accenture
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.1.6 Business Strategy
17.1.7 Key Information
17.1.8 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Capgemini
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.6 Business Strategy
17.2.7 Key Developments
17.2.8 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Genpact
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Services Segmentation by Revenue
17.3.4 Services Segmentation by Revenue
17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
17.4 IBM
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Business Segmentation
17.4.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment
17.4.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation
17.4.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013
17.4.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography
17.4.8 Business Strategy
17.4.9 Key Developments
17.4.10 SWOT Analysis
17.5 TCS
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Overview
17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.5.6 Business Strategy
17.5.7 Recent developments
17.5.8 SWOT Analysis
18. Other Reports in this Series
