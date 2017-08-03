CRM Outsourcing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.75% and Forecast to 2019

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of “Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2015-2019” that provides the market survey of CRM Outsourcing.

CRM Outsourcing SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About CRM Outsourcing

Customer relationship management (CRM) has become one of the most influential factors in building brand loyalty and strengthening of brand image. Call center interaction in CRM is often cited in defining customer service; however, there are many facets of CRM outsourcing that have evolved with rising customer needs and expectations. With the growing digitization in the CRM industry, service providers are innovating on their service offerings to expand their portfolio beyond call centers. These offerings include modern communication, multi-channel engagement of customers, self-service, and analytics solutions.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global CRM outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report

The global CRM outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of services end-users.

Technavio's report, Global CRM Outsourcing Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• Genpact

• IBM

• Tata Consultancy Services

Other Prominent Vendors

• 3i infotech

• Aditya Birla Minacs

• Aegis

• Cognizant

• Convergys

• EXL

• Firstsource

• HCL

• Hinduja Global Solutions

• HP

• Infosys

• Intelenet

• NCO Financial

• Sitel

• Teleperformance

• Teletech

• West

• Wipro

• WNS

• Xerox

Market Driver

• Cost-effective Operations

Market Challenge

• Attrition

Market Trend

• Cloud-based CRM

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 CRM Outsourcing Value Chain

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by End-users

07.1 Global CRM Outsourcing Market by End-users 2014

08. Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global CRM BPO Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2013

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

16.3.1 Cognizant

16.3.2 Convergys

16.3.3 HP

16.3.4 Infosys

16.3.5 NCO Financial Systems

16.3.6 Sitel

16.3.7 Teleperformance

16.3.8 Wipro

16.3.9 Xerox

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Accenture

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.6 Business Strategy

17.1.7 Key Information

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Capgemini

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.6 Business Strategy

17.2.7 Key Developments

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Genpact

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Services Segmentation by Revenue

17.3.4 Services Segmentation by Revenue

17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue

17.3.6 Business Strategy

17.3.7 Recent Developments

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 IBM

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Business Segmentation

17.4.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment

17.4.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation

17.4.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013

17.4.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography

17.4.8 Business Strategy

17.4.9 Key Developments

17.4.10 SWOT Analysis

17.5 TCS

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Overview

17.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.5.6 Business Strategy

17.5.7 Recent developments

17.5.8 SWOT Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series

Continued…….

