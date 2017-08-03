Insurance Brokers Market Players Including Key Financial Metrics & Analysis of Competitive Pressures within the Market

Orbis Research

Latest niche market research study on “Insurance Brokers Global Industry Almanac 2017" published at Orbisresearch.com

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Insurance Brokers industry profile provides topline qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 201216, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The insurance brokers sector is valued in relation to the total brokerage revenue of nonlife insurance and reinsurance brokerage firms. All currency conversions have been carried out at constant annual average 2016 exchange rates.

The global insurance brokers sector had total revenues of $42,775.0m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2012 and 2016.

The primary insurance segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $39,165.9m, equivalent to 91.6% of the sector's overall value. The reinsurance segment contributed revenues of $3,609.1m in 2016, equating to 8.4% of the sector's aggregate value.

The growth of the global sector has been mainly driven by the US and the AsiaPacific sectors. Analytically, the growing demand for insurance products in these sectors has been crucial.

