Superfoods in FMCG Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Superfoods in FMCG Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 3rd August 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Superfoods in FMCG”.

Summary

Superfood ingredients are not novel creations, but consumers view products with their presence as fashion-forward and exciting. There are several trends driving the superfood infatuation including experimentation, image-consciousness and wellbeing, illustrating that consumers are intrigued by both the exotic nature of superfoods and their potential to improve their image and health. Manufacturers are now also recognizing the multifunctionality of superfoods, which has led to the inclusion of such ingredients into sectors that are less saturated, including baby food and pet care. However, major producers must beware of the ethical, environmental, and legal challenges that accompany the "superfood" claim when developing and marketing their products.

Key Findings

- Heightened awareness of plant proteins illustrates that consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to animal sources of protein, spurring the rise of superfoods that are rich in protein as substitutes, e.g. legumes, ancient grains and "supersedes."

- Some consumers also prefer to manage and prevent disease through diet and lifestyle adjustments as compared with OTC medication. This translates into consumers incorporating superfoods and drinks into their diets as a means of improving their health.

- While consumers are interested in superfood products, there is significant skepticism surrounding the use of the word. In particular, consumers are confused about whether it reliably communicates nutritional superiority to conventional fruits and vegetables, which poses a challenge for manufacturers wanting to market their products on this basis.

Synopsis

"Superfoods in FMCG: Exploring the drivers, opportunities, and challenges for superfood ingredients" is part of Hot Topics research. It examines the various trends that are driving the superfood infatuation and how this has affected product development across different FMCG sectors. Challenges to the superfood trend are also discussed, illustrating that manufacturers must note the ethical, environmental, and legal implications of marketing products on their superfood credentials.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Growth drivers of super foods in FMCG

3.How super foods have manifested across different sectors:

i. Beauty and personal care

ii.Food

iii. Beverages

iv. Pet food and tobacco and anti-smoking aids

4. Challenges

5. Conclusions

6. Appendix

…Continued

