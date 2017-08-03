Wireless Telecommunication Services Market by Identifying the Size, Growth, Segments & Leading Players in the Market

Orbis Research

orbisresearch.com added latest 737 pages report “Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac 2017” in its store.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides topline qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 201216, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The wireless telecommunications services market is defined here as including cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. Revenues are based on payments to operators of all of these services for subscriptions and usage. Market volumes represent total numbers of subscribers. Market shares in this report are in terms of subscriber volumes. All currency conversions were carried out at constant 2016 average annual exchange rates.

The global wireless telecommunication services market had total revenues of $785.9bn in 2016, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of 2.3% between 2012 and 2016.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 6,300.7 million subscribers in 2016.

Subscription volumes are to follow a decelerated growth trend in future as mobile penetration rates will grow at a slower pace as they approach their peak. Nevertheless, the expansion of mobile internet services will continue to drive the global market value, based on the still expanding 4G network and the roll out of the 5G network over the coming years.

Request a sample of this report @ www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/369971

Scope

Save time carrying out entrylevel research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wireless telecommunication services market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wireless telecommunication services market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key wireless telecommunication services market players’ global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wireless telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

What was the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market by value in 2016?

What will be the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market in 2021?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

Buy a report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/369971

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global wireless telecommunication services market value: $ billion, 2012–16

Figure 2: Global wireless telecommunication services market volume: billion subscribers, 2012–16

Figure 3: Global wireless telecommunication services market category segmentation: % share, by value, 2016

Figure 4: Global wireless telecommunication services market geography segmentation: % share, by value, 2016

Figure 5: Global wireless telecommunication services market share: % share, by volume, 2016

Figure 6: Global wireless telecommunication services market value forecast: $ billion, 2016–21

Figure 7: Global wireless telecommunication services market volume forecast: billion subscribers, 2016–21

Figure 8: Forces driving competition in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 9: Drivers of buyer power in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 10: Drivers of supplier power in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 11: Factors influencing the likelihood of new entrants in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 12: Factors influencing the threat of substitutes in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 13: Drivers of degree of rivalry in the global wireless telecommunication services market, 2016

Figure 14: Asia-Pacific wireless telecommunication services market value: $ billion, 2012–16

Figure 15: Asia–Pacific wireless telecommunication services market volume: billion subscribers, 2012–16

Figure 16: Asia–Pacific wireless telecommunication services market category segmentation: % share, by value, 2016

Figure 17: Asia–Pacific wireless telecommunication services market geography segmentation: % share, by value, 2016

Figure 18: Asia-Pacific wireless telecommunication services market share: % share, by volume, 2016

Figure 19: Asia-Pacific wireless telecommunication services market value forecast: $ billion, 2016–21

Figure 20: Asia–Pacific wireless telecommunication services market volume forecast: billion subscribers, 2016–21

Figure 21: Forces driving competition in the wireless telecommunication services market in Asia-Pacific, 2016

Figure 22: Drivers of buyer power in the wireless telecommunication services market in Asia-Pacific, 2016

Figure 23: Drivers of supplier power in the wireless telecommunication services market in Asia-Pacific, 2016

Figure 24: Factors influencing the likelihood of new entrants in the wireless telecommunication services market in Asia-Pacific, 2016

Figure 25: Factors influencing the threat of substitutes in the wireless telecommunication services market in Asia-Pacific, 2016

Related Report By:

Wireless Telecommunication Services BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2017

http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wireless-telecommunication-services-bric-brazil-russia-india-china-industry-guide-2017

Wireless Telecommunication Services Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2017

http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wireless-telecommunication-services-top-5-emerging-markets-industry-guide-2017

Wireless Telecommunication Services North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2017

http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wireless-telecommunication-services-north-america-nafta-industry-guide-2017

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.