Global Energy Management Systems Market 2017 Size, Share, Primary and Secondary Research and Forecast by 2022

Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2017-2022" to its database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rising population, increasing disposable income, and the structural shift in industrial sector in emerging economies, the energy consumption level increases, thereby widening the demand supply gap. This has led to increase in the usage of energy management systems in various industry verticals like power & energy, healthcare, etc. to analyze and recommend energy saving options to the user. The energy management systems provide the end-user a cost efficient solution for energy saving costs, and therefore the products are gaining the popularity worldwide. Moreover, government initiatives for sustainable low carbon environment are further accelerating the usage of such devices. Hence, the global energy management system market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/333526

The report “Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2022” provides key insights of global energy consumption, and features the factors pushing the market forward. On studying the market thoroughly, it was observed that the incorporation of IOT technology with the Energy Management Systems (EMS) was the major driving element along with other factors such as smart charging of electric vehicles, smart grid technology and government regulations for propelling the customer to adopt energy efficient practices.

Further, it also highlights the bifurcation of the global EMS market into verticals like by segment, application, and industry. The EMS market by segment is further sub-divided into equipment, and software and services. The equipment sub-segment consists of the hardware, which comprises devices like Smart Meters, Smart Thermostats and Smart Sensors; whereas the software and services segment provides the detailed overview of the various software applications and platforms along with analysis to optimize and reduce energy usage. Its application segment is sub-segmented according to the end-user, i.e. home, buildings and industries. However, in terms of industry verticals, the market is split into five verticals namely Power and Energy, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail and Offices.

Buy the report@http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/333526

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa; is followed by the thorough analysis of major players with their business overview, key products and financials which will help the client to identify leading-edge opportunities along with better understanding of the market.

Major Points From The Table Of Contents:

Analyst View

Research Methodology

Global Energy Sector - An Overview

Industry Trends and Drivers

Global Energy Management Systems Market Outlook 2022

Regional Analysis

Key Players

List of Figures:

Figure 3-1: Global - Energy Consumption by Sector

Figure 5-1: Global - Energy Management Systems Market

Figure 5-2: Global - Energy Management Systems Market by Segment

Figure 5-3: Global - Energy Management Equipment Market

Figure 5-4: Global - Energy Management Smart Meter Market

Figure 5-5: Global - Energy Management Smart Sensor Market

Figure 5-6: Global - Energy Management Smart Thermostat Market

Figure 5-7: Global - Energy Management Software and Service Market

Figure 5-8: Global - Energy Management Systems Market by Application

Figure 5-9: Global - Home Energy Management System Market

Figure 5-10: Global - Building Energy Management System Market

Get the discount: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/333526

List of Tables:

Table 7-1: General Electric Corp. - Product Portfolio

Table 7-2: General Electric Corp. - Financial Overview

Table 7-3: Johnson Controls, Inc. - Product Portfolio

Table 7-4: Johnson Controls, Inc. - Financial Overview

Table 7-5: C3 IOT - Product Portfolio

Table 7-6: Schneider Electric - Product Portfolio

Table 7-7: Schneider Electric - Financial Overview

Table 7-8: Honeywell International Inc. - Product Portfolio

Table 7-9: Honeywell International Inc. - Financial Overview

Table 7-10: Siemens - Product Portfolio

Table 7-11: Siemens - Financial Overview

Table 7-12: Echelon Corp. - Product Portfolio

Table 7-13: Echelon Corp. - Financial Overview

Table 7-14: Rockwell Automation - Product Portfolio

Table 7-15: Rockwell Automation - Financial Overview

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.