Analytics of Things Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% by Forecast to 2023

Analytics of Things Market, By Type (Automating Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics) - Forecast 2023

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Google” — Market Research Future

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that Analytics of Things is trending in North America region. Analytics of Things comprises data collection and analytics. There are different categories of Analytics of Things, such as understanding patterns and the analysis for variation, detection of anomalies, predictive asset maintenance, and optimization by analysis process, prescription and situational awareness. With the helps analytics of things, it is easy to analyze the huge data that the IoT devices are generating.

The study indicates that Analytics of Things Market can help the enterprises in ensuring the devices connected to internet that is more efficient and smart. However, the AoT are further integrated with information generated by IoT devices to monitor and compare. Analytics of Things can be used in predictive analytics in various sectors including traffic, medical and manufacturing

The Analytics of Things Market is growing rapidly over 30.0% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 29.53` billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

• Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Google, Inc., (US)

• Amazon Web Services (US)

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (US)

• Teradata Corporation (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Microsoft Corporation (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

Analytics of Things Market Segmentation:

The Analytics of Things Market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, end -users and region. The Telecommunications and IT segment is expected to propel the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand of data analytics in the North America region. Europe is also expected to grow in the AoT market in the forthcoming years.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Analytics of Things market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Analytics of Things market. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for Analytics of Things solutions during the forecast period as AoT deliver the software and solutions which contribute the organizations to data collection and data analysis.

Analytics of Things Market (MRFR) Analysis:

On the basis of application, the global Analytics of Things market is segmented including Energy management, Predictive maintenance and asset management, Inventory management, Security and emergency management, Sales and customer management, Building automation, IT infrastructure management, Remote monitoring and among others.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Analytics of Things market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. The Analytics of Things is growing the needs of significant time and effort for achieving real business value which drive the Analytics of Things market in the North America region. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Analytics of Things market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Analytics of Things market owing to the government investments in the IoT technology. The growing demand of the Analytics of Things, Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in this market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Analytics of Things market and expected to have highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Raw material providers

• Service providers and distributors

• AoT application builders

• Independent Software Vendors

• Analytics consulting companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Solution providers

• Intellectual property core and licensing providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Technology investors

• Research institutes,

• System Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

