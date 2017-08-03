Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Smart Fashion 2017 Global Market Sales, Supply, Demand & Key Players Analysis Forecast to 2022”.

Smart Fashion Market 2017

Executive Summary

Global Smart Fashion market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Adidas

AiQ Smart Clothing

Athos

Catapult Sports

Clothing+

Heddoko

Hexoskin

Lumo Bodytech

Nike

OmSignal

Owlet Baby Care

Ralph Lauren

Samsung

Sensoria Fitness

Under Armour



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Fashion in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smart Clothing

Smart Accessories

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Fashion for each application, including

Sports/Athletes/Fitness Tracker

Healthcare

Military/Defence

Others



