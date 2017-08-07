Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market is streaming fast and has probable to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2023

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market Information, by Product type, by Therapeutic Application - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Market research future published a half-cooked research report on Saudi Arabia Medical Devices market. The Saudi Arabia Medical Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9.5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

A medical device is any instrument, appliance including any software, biologic or non-biologic material, to be used for the diagnostic or therapeutic use for management of diseases and disorders.

The medical device industry witnessed one of the fastest growth propelled by innovation and rapid uptake of technologies. The medical devices industry has also resulted in the successful fusion of information technology and healthcare. Technology and product development remain the main pillars for the growing market for medical devices. The market involves two segments one high-tech devices with extreme sophistication and another is the low tech improved devices. The high tech segment such as diagnostic imaging devices is witnessing higher rates of growth.

Major Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson,

• General Electric,

• Medtronic,

• Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.,

• Baxter Internationa,

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.,

• Cardinal Health,

• Al-Salehiya Medical Estableshment,

• Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO),

• Al Amin Medical Instruments Company (AMICO),

• Al Faisaliah Medical Systems (FMS),

• Siemens Ltd

The low tech segment is also growing at a good rate but has witnessed growth in developing regions as the market for these in developed regions is stagnant. The other market driving factors are rising public healthcare expenditure in Saudi Arabia, development of large hospitals such as King Faisal hospital in Riyadh, demand for noninvasive therapy etc.

The market constraints are strict and ambiguous regulatory framework, growing concern for security especially data security, differential availability between developed and developing regions, connectivity issues in Saudi Arabia, the interference Sharia courts etc.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 45 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

The healthcare sector of Saudi Arabia is divided between private and state. The public healthcare expenditure accounts for approximately 75% of total health expenditure in 2014. Local manufacturing represents a poor outlook which is limited to consumables and ordinary articles. The government has established some of the best hospitals in the region such as King Faisal specialist hospital and research center, Riyadh military hospital, Saudi Arabia’s National Guard health affairs hospital etc. Saudi Arabia is extremely dependent on imports for medical devices and imports account for approximately 92% of total market for medical devices. U.S. medical device suppliers dominate the scenario with European vendors in the second position.

Segmentation:

Saudi Arabia medical devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, diagnostic molecular devices, drug delivery devices, surgical devices, bio implants and stimulation devices, automation and robotics and others. On the basis of therapeutic application; market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic imaging, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), nephrology and urology, and others. On the basis of end users; market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory, home and others.

