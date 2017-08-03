Virgin Olive Oil Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Key Players Analysis Forecasts to 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies Virgin Olive Oil in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Lamasia
Sovena Group
Gallo
Grup Pons
Maeva Group
Ybarra
Jaencoop
Deoleo
Carbonell
Hojiblanca
Mueloliva
Borges
Olivoila
Betis
Poulina
Minerva
By types, the market can be split into
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Regular Virgin Olive Oil
By Application, the market can be split into
Cooking
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
