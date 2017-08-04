National Park Service Invites Artists to World's Most Fascinating Artist Residency, at Dry Tortugas National Park
The Public is invited, free of charge, the Dry Tortugas National Park Artists in Residence presentations at the park and venues in Key West at the Key West Eco Discovery Center and a special reception at the iconic Tropic Theatre (dates and times below). The artists will recount their artistic process and experience on Loggerhead Key, show a short film about their life long arts careers, as well as a question and answer session. They will discuss their intended outcome; a collaborative book of photographs and accompanying poetry, utilizing this experience to produce a timeless display of the importance of natural and historical preservation of Dry Tortugas National Park.
The artists were recently interviewed alongside NPAF Founder on Big Blend Radio, regarding their upcoming Artists in Residence program. As a one of a kind program with such an extraordinary locale, Dry Tortugas National Park Artist in Residence program was also honorably featured by National Public Radio’s All Things Considered, when reporter Melissa Block lived with and experienced a short time at the residency with the former artists in residence: http://www.npr.org/2016/10/26/499324383/making-art-off-the-grid-a-month-long-residency-at-a-remote-national-park
The National Parks Arts Foundation’s (NPAF) Artist in Residence programs seeks to provide artists with the opportunity to document the keenly preserved beauty and historical prominence of National Parks. NPAF invites artists to share their encounters and appreciation for these historic sites through the artistic inspiration given by the National Park Service (NPS). The National Parks Arts Foundation is the only non-profit offering these programs nationwide, in collaboration with the National Park Service. Opportunities are continuously rotating and can be found here : https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/2017-our-residencies-page
Dry Tortugas National Park is an unparalleled homage to the magnificence of untouched nature, which is increasingly seldom seen. The rare opportunity to create, uninterrupted by modern technologies and conveniences, has been offered to the duo. They anticipate using their distinctive photo-assemblage works to preserve the creative ephemeral experiences they encounter on Loggerhead Key Island during their stay. Their initial proposal indicated that they intend for the final piece to be a literary-visual collaboration “…reflecting on the experience of retreat, dematerialization, and attunement with the rhythms of the natural world.”
“The Artist in Residence Program will offer artists and visitors alike, views of Dry Tortugas National Park in new and innovative ways,” said Pedro Ramos, Dry Tortugas National Park Superintendent.
Julie and Matthew are based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, one of the most prestigious art destinations in the US, where their own gallery is located. Their solo and combined work have been previously featured in galleries across the US for over two decades.
The two are no strangers to bringing the appeal of wild environments to the museum environment. They have created work in off-the-grid locations in Greece, Iceland, Mexico, New Zealand, and the Caribbean, among other destinations around the world and within the United States.
The Dry Tortugas Artist in Residence Presentation Series sponsors three(3) venues this term, these venues are; Dry Tortugas NP at Fort Jefferson on September 22nd, Key West’s Tropic Cinema on October 1st, as well as Key West’s Eco-Discovery Center on October 3rd. A complete listing of receptions can be found below.
Public Presentations
Dry Tortugas National Park at Fort Jefferson: Friday, September 22 at 5:30pm, for NPS staff and visitors.
Tropic Cinema: Sunday, October 1 at 4pm, Artist’s Champaign Reception and Presentation.
Key West Eco-Discovery Center: Tuesday, October 3 from 6-7pm.
More About Dry Tortugas National Park
Dry Tortugas National Park is remote, situated nearly seventy miles from Florida’s Key West. The park encompasses 100 square miles, the majority of which is open water. Within that vast expanse are seven small islands, one of which is home to Fort Jefferson, the largest all-masonry fort in the US, built during the 19th Century to secure American access to the Gulf of Mexico.
Because Dry Tortugas National Park is only accessible via seaplane or boat, it is a perfect sanctuary for the birds and other wildlife that call the islands their home. Sea life is abundant and diverse in Dry Tortugas and the waters shelter numerous coral reefs. Between the biological diversity, spectacular vistas and remote location, Dry Tortugas National Park is an ideal subject for the artists and, thanks to the National Park Art Foundation and the National Park Service, the public will have a chance to experience the majesty of Dry Tortugas through the eyes of accomplished, world-renowned artists.
More About The National Parks Arts Foundation (NPAF)
The National Parks Arts Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the promotion of the National Parks of the U.S. by creating dynamic opportunities for artworks that are based in our National Parks, National Monuments and World Heritage Sites NPAF National Park projects are supported by partnerships and generous donations.
