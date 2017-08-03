Elevate Nutrition Releases New Vegan Protein Bar for Athletes

Chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored plant-based snack offers dessert-like taste and support for muscle recovery, lean muscle mass and enhanced energy levels.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Nutrition, a New York-based provider of revolutionary plant-based supplements designed to improve athletic performance and encourage healthy living, announced the launch of its new vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar for athletes. The vegan protein bar is loaded with 20 grams of plant-based protein and boasts low sugar, low carbs, non-GMO, and no artificial flavors, while also remaining dairy and soy-free.

“For those athletes having trouble finding a plant-based protein bar that is macro-friendly and delicious at the same time, Elevate Nutrition has come to the rescue with the most delicious protein bar on the market,” says Paul J. Salomone, co-founder and COO of Elevate Nutrition. “Whether it’s a quick protein fix, not feeling satisfied after eating other protein bars or eating bars that do not seem to be packed with the right nutritional value, our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar offers a tantalizing alternative with a rich, creamy dessert-like taste and easily digestible characteristics.

“Additionally, because the human form is naturally designed to absorb plant-based protein, this product more efficiently absorbs compared to any dairy-based competing product; our protein is designed to build lean muscle mass, support muscle recovery, enhance energy levels and taste scrumptious.”

Elevate Nutrition Choc-Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars are made with cacao chocolate and organic cashew butter, and offer 20 grams of protein per serving from a complete pea protein blend. The macro-friendly bars contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, and represent a healthy snack or meal replacement that will boost workout results – perfect for those who want to amplify their health and fitness.

“Our plant-based supplements work synergistically with the body and mind to enhance athletic performance and renew overall health, and our new protein bars are no different,” adds Jillian Salomone, Elevate Nutrition’s other co-founder and CEO. “There are currently no other plant-based bars on the market like it, and we’re proud to offer a product that boasts high BCAA and glutamine content so athletes can ‘unleash their inner beast’.”

Elevate Nutrition products are backed by a “110-percent satisfaction guarantee” and are all made in the USA in an FDA-registered facility that adheres to strict safety and health regulations to ensure quality, purity and peace of mind.

More information about the new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar can be obtained by visiting http://www.elevatenutrition.com/product/chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-protein-bar-individual-bar/.