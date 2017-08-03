A PLACE CALLED HOME HOSTS BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS TO ASSIST LOW-INCOME FAMILIES
Low-income families in South Central Los Angeles to receive free school supplies and learn about new low-cost broadband service Spectrum Internet AssistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its many efforts to serve the Los Angeles community, A Place Called Home (APCH) will host its annual Back-to-School Supply Distribution Event in partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), to provide kids and teens throughout South Central LA with new backpacks and essential school supplies necessary for success in the new school year.
Government representatives, including LA City Councilman Curren D. Price, Jr., Assembly Member Reginald Jones Sawyer Sr., Cynthia Morales from the Office of Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard, community partners and educational leaders will be joined by local, low-income youth and families at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5th, at A Place Called Home in Los Angeles to kick off the back-to-school season with a complimentary backpack distribution event.
The annual event, which attracts more than 3,000 students, parents and community members, gives attendees the opportunity to receive free backpacks, binders, books, rulers, calculators, pens, pencils and other school supplies. At this year’s event, Charter will also provide information about Spectrum Internet Assist, a new low-cost, high-speed broadband service available for low-income families and seniors in qualifying households.
With major support from Charter Communications, FedEx Ground, Mullen Lowe, LATLC and additional support from Skadden, Cal State LA, CA Rainbow for Girls, Herbalife, Starbucks, Kaiser Permanente, West Coast University, CAA, Wescom, Live life Fashions, KNOXPRO, Capital One, LATLC, Anthem Blue Cross, Good Works, Brooklyn 99, 20th Century Fox, and individual donors, APCH will distribute more than 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies.
“Heading back to school is like the beginning of a new adventure, and we want to equip as many students as we can with the supplies they need for the journey ahead. We are really grateful to our sponsors this year for coming through for the kids with such generosity.” – Jonathan Zeichner, Executive Director, A Place Called Home
“Charter is excited to bring a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to low income families and seniors. Spectrum Internet Assist is an important next step in providing true high-speed connections to those who would otherwise continue to face a digital inequality in this country. It’s crucial for cable and broadband providers like us to play a role in bridging the digital divide so that everyone has access to the information and tools they need to succeed in today’s economy.” - Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO, Charter Communications
When: Saturday, August 5, 2017
10:00-11:00 am: Event program
11:00 am: Backpack distribution
Where: A Place Called Home
2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
*The community event will take place on the A Place Called Home’s Athletics Field, near the parking lot off 29th Ave.
VISUALS:
More than 1,400 local youth from the South Central community, along with their families, will come through APCH’s doors to receive backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. The line begins at the intersection of 29th and Central Ave. and wraps around the block to 28th as some families line up well in advance to ensure their spot.
###
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. For the past 24 years, APCH has served more than 19,000 at-risk youth (ages 8-21) in their educational, personal and artistic endeavors. Located in South Central Los Angeles, the organization secures an empowering learning environment through community outreach and activities, in hopes that children will gain core values of respect, empathy, accountability, courage and hope. This is accomplished through programs in education, arts and wellbeing, inspiring them to make a meaningful difference in their communities and the world. For more information, please visit: www.apch.org
Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TV™ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internet™ access, and Spectrum Voice™. Spectrum Business™ similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach™ brand. More information about Charter can be found at charter.com.
Maria Sosyan
Communications Manager
(323) 238-2417
email us here