TreX 2017/18 Season Set to Launch with All New Duathlon Format in Queensland’s Spectacular Moreton Bay Region.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series is set to launch in just two weeks with an all new duathlon format. Hosted at Murrenbong Scout Camp, Kurwongbah in Queensland’s spectacular Moreton Bay Region, the series goes back to its roots to the place where it all began eleven years ago.

The National 2017/18 TreX Series includes seven action packed events across the nation and according to race organisers is set to be the most dynamic and exciting TreX series to date.

Off the back of the hosting of the ITU World Championships and ten years of developing the sport within Australia with the TreX Series, the interest in cross triathlon in Australia is at an all-time high. Athletes are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to hit the trails again in this action-packed triathlon format.

Cross or Off Road Triathlon takes the traditional format of the sport and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts, mud and dirt as athletes take on a unique challenge with swimming, mountain biking and trail running, where the challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

Race 1 of the series is a duathlon format which is simply a triathlon without the swim. Athletes tackle a trail run, mountain bike and then a second trail run. Race Director, Simon Lazenby told us,

“The duathlon format is a great way to kick off the series in the Queensland winter and with events for all ages and skill level, it provides a great introduction to athletes to come and try the sport and discover why everyone is talking about cross triathlon.”

Based at Murrenbong Scout Camp in Kurwongbah just 40 minutes north of Brisbane, it seems the venue is the perfect location for this combination of off road event.

“We have long known that the Moreton Bay Region, north of Brisbane is a fantastic adventure destination and with the backing of Moreton Bay Regional Council the TreX duathlon will enable us to showcase the region to athletes from across the state and the nation. And with camping and accommodation on site it makes if really easy to come along and enjoy some fantastic mountain biking, trail running, camping and awesome times with your mates or family.”

Race 1 of the series is proudly supported by Moreton Bay Regional Council.

Moreton Bay Regional Council’s Spokesperson for Parks, Recreation and Sport, and Division 11 Councillor, Darren Grimwade, said council was thrilled In2Adventure had trekked to Moreton Bay to hold its Off Road Triathlon series.

“Kurwongbah may be sparsely populated but its beauty and terrain stretches far and wide, which makes it an ideal location to hold this action-packed event,” Cr Grimwade said.

“The Moreton Bay Region prides itself on a strong sporting culture and active, outdoor lifestyle, and I have no doubt our community will join me in welcoming In2Adventure to Kurwongbah this month.

“With a quality line up of around 200 competitors and officials and more than 300 spectators expected to attend the event, which is certainly shaping up to be a dynamic sporting event, of enduring athletics, not to be missed.

“While in Kurwongbah, I encourage competitors, spectators and visitors alike to head over to nearby Lake Samsonvale, an attractive spot for locals and visitors alike to relax and unwind while Lake Kurwongbah, a hidden treasure, is home to a wide variety of birds, fish and native animals making it a real luxury for those who enjoy the outdoors, water and nature.”

Murrenbong is where the TreX Series launched eleven years ago and athletes can expect some old favourites trails including Genesis, Wolf Creek and Moria, as well as the excitement of the Madness and Mordor Trails which offer some extra challenges for riders along the way. The trail run course is a favourite, and yes, athletes can expect to get wet and muddy with the ever popular creek run included for the duathlon.

The event includes Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids Courses for solos and teams of two or three and entries close on Wednesday 16th August or when sold out.

To find out more and be a part of the off road action go to https://trextriathlon.com.au

About TreX

For ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

20 Aug 2017 - Race 1: TreX Duathlon, Kurwongbah, Qld

16 Sept 2017 - Race 2: TreX Port Stephens, Fingal Bay, NSW

17 Sept 2017 - Tomaree Trail Run Festival, Fingal Bay, NSW

28 Oct 2017 - Race 3: TreX Redlands, Mt Cotton, Qld

25 Nov 2017 - Race 4: TreX Goldfields, Bendigo, VIC

26 Nov 2017 - Bendigo Trail Run Festival, Bendigo, VIC

24 | 25 Feb 2018 - Race 5: TreX Snowy Mountains, Snowy Mountains, NSW

24 | 25 Mar 2018 - Race 6: TreX Back 2 Back Enduro, Kurwongbah, Qld

28 | 29 April 2018 - Race 7: TreX Champs, Sunshine Coast, Qld

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure.com.au

TreX Cross Triathlon