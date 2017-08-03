Manage Housekeeping Inventory With a New System From Clear Sky Software

Get control of your housekeeping inventory

Clear Sky HOUSEKEEPING supports more efficient ordering and receiving of housekeeping products and an easier transfer of these products to housekeeping staff.

We are pleased to deliver another inventory solution to the hospitality industry. Clear Sky HOUSEKEEPING joins our suite of inventory systems for food and beverage, tableware, and retail inventory.” — Jay Williams, Director of Sales & Marketing

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Sky Software, Inc. ® announced today the release of Clear Sky HOUSEKEEPING for the hospitality industry.

This new software allows hotels and clubs to track and control their linens, supplies, uniforms and other housekeeping products. Clear Sky HOUSEKEEPING is offered as a complement to the company’s proven Food and Beverage inventory software and is available immediately for organizations desiring better inventory control of these items.

Clear Sky HOUSEKEEPING supports more efficient ordering and receiving of housekeeping products and an easier transfer of these products to housekeeping staff, room cleaning carts, storage areas, etc. This system also runs on mobile devices supporting a faster, more efficient way to count housekeeping inventory. Numerous reports are available by date range, location, vendor, item, invoice and can be exported to multiple file types. This new system, from Clear Sky Software, eliminates tedious, time-consuming paperwork, manual data entry, and repetitive steps often required to control inventory.

All Clear Sky Software inventory systems represent a turn-key solution to include inventory software, mobile and fixed bar code scanning equipment, and touchscreen kiosk workstations. Services include installation and data set-up assistance and a choice of on-site or web-based training. Support includes software maintenance programs, equipment repair programs with loaner equipment, software upgrades and enhancements. All Clear Sky inventory systems are available as a hosted or on-premise solution.

About Clear Sky Software

Clear Sky Software is a software developer, systems integrator, and technology solution provider to the hospitality industry. The company provides bar code-based inventory management systems that help hospitality organizations control inventory, reduce labor, lower costs and increase profits. Visit the company at www.clearskysoftware.com.

