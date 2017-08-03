Barbara Hardie of Angel Connections Returns to CUTV News Radio

Life really does get less complicated and more peaceful when you have a connection with God and the angelic realm.” — Barbara Hardie

TOLLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angels and their powers of guiding and healing can help us manifest the things we want and need in our life. The earth and humanity are ascending to a higher vibration making it much easier now to connect and communicate with the Angels than in the past.

Whether you believe in angels or not, there are many seekers who are curious and want to talk to someone to reach more clarity. Barbara Hardie is the founder of Angel Connections, where she helps people to solve the challenges they are experiencing in life with input from the Angelic Realm.

“So many of us experience pain and suffering, but it’s unnecessary,” says Barbara. “We all have angels whether we’re aware of them or not. They’re assigned to us before birth. Their purpose is to guide us through life and help make life easier if we only let them. Trust your Angels!”

After a career spent in the corporate world, Barbara discovered through meditation that she was able to connect with the Angelic Kingdom. Today, Barbara helps her clients connect with their spiritual self as well as what she calls their “Heavenly Helpers:” guardian angels, angels, archangels, spirit guides and ascended masters.

“Life really does get less complicated and more peaceful when you have a connection with God and the angelic realm,” says Barbara.

Barbara offers workshops on a variety of spiritual topics, such as: Connecting, Healing & Manifesting With the Angels, Soul’s Purpose / Life Mission, Path of the Soul/Reincarnation, Ascension, Soul Attachment / Releasement, Connecting With Your Higher (God) Self, Journey Through Your Past Life Memories With Your Higher (God) Self, and Stairway to Heaven: One Key That Opens Heaven’s Door. Barbara also has five CDs available that coincide with the workshop topics and include meditations.

“Some of these classes were developed out of questions I had for spirit,” says Barbara. “When I first started communicating it was all about me. I wanted to answer questions I needed to know, but now I understand it’s about serving others.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Barbara Hardie in a seven-part interview series with Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, every Monday from August 7th to September 25th at 4pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Angel Connections, visit http://www.angelconnections.com.

