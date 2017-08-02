Another boost for Russian-Chinese trade: Private mini oil refinery planned to be constructed next to the largest land port between the two countries

DAURIA, SOUTH, RUSSIA, August 3, 2017 -- A private mini oil refinery with a capacity of 2000 barrels per day (100 thousand metric tons per year) is been constructed in one of the most industrial areas in the Far East of Russia, only 40km from Manchuria – the largest land port between China and Russia. There is high demand and high shortage of petroleum products on the both sides of the border and no refinery in radios of more than 1000 km from both sides.The refinery already received the permit for construction and land next to Dauria village, part of the main technological equipment has been purchased and a railway deck has been constructed. At this stage the entrepreneurs make additional capital razing round to complete the construction.The refinery is also only 140 km to the border crossing with Mongolia which also suffers from shortage in petroleum products and has no operating refinery.The refinery has been constructed by Nobel Technologies, a Russian private company with extensive experience in a design, construction and operation of mini refineries in Russia and Kazakhstan, expanding its operation these days to Africa and Southeast Asia.Dr Selsky, the founder and the CEO of Noble Technologies explains: "Generally mini oil refineries offer considerable advantages over regular large scale refineries, enabling fast and low budget construction and operation and therefore fast return of investment. It is especially good solution for peripheral and low demand areasin emerging markets that don't need or cannot afford large scale and complex oil refineries that cost billions of dollars and demand years to construct. Mini oil refinery is also a good start for further easy expansion of capacity. The Dauria refinery in particular will boost the development of the Russian Far East and its trade with northern China, which already is on a consistent rise".