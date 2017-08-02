Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington endorses Los Angeles Realtor with unique business model
“With the PriceLift partnership, Michelle offers her clients an edge using a truly innovative approach to solving age-old real estate problems”, says Harrington.
PriceLift partners with Michelle’s clients to provide much-needed home and property upgrades and renovations prior to listing their home for sale, which in most cases dramatically increases the selling price of the property – with no up front cost to the selling client. PriceLift fully funds the planning and renovations of the properties.
“The Price-Lift model is a win for everybody” says Michelle. “The Seller is happy because their house sells for more with no added burden to them. The buyer is happy because they purchase a newly renovated property and get a better value. And we’re thrilled for both sides, because we can offer a service that no one else can resulting in a great experience for everyone.”
Michelle has operated as a successful real estate Broker and Investor for over a decade and was recently honored as one of the “TOP 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE AGENTS IN CALIFORNIA”.
You can earn more about Price-Lift by visiting www.pricelift.com and you can contact Gina Michelle though her website www.TheGinaMichelleProject.com.
