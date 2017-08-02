There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,222 in the last 365 days.

Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington endorses Los Angeles Realtor with unique business model

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top California Realtor Gina Michelle, founder of The Gina Michelle Project announced today her exclusive endorsement by Kevin Harrington, marketing pioneer and original shark from ABC’s hit series Shark Tank. In an exclusive interview with Harrington, he praises Michelle’s unique strategy of partnering with her clients to restore and remodel their homes through the PriceLift program.

“With the PriceLift partnership, Michelle offers her clients an edge using a truly innovative approach to solving age-old real estate problems”, says Harrington.

PriceLift partners with Michelle’s clients to provide much-needed home and property upgrades and renovations prior to listing their home for sale, which in most cases dramatically increases the selling price of the property – with no up front cost to the selling client. PriceLift fully funds the planning and renovations of the properties.

“The Price-Lift model is a win for everybody” says Michelle. “The Seller is happy because their house sells for more with no added burden to them. The buyer is happy because they purchase a newly renovated property and get a better value. And we’re thrilled for both sides, because we can offer a service that no one else can resulting in a great experience for everyone.”

Michelle has operated as a successful real estate Broker and Investor for over a decade and was recently honored as one of the “TOP 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL REAL ESTATE AGENTS IN CALIFORNIA”.

You can earn more about Price-Lift by visiting www.pricelift.com and you can contact Gina Michelle though her website www.TheGinaMichelleProject.com.

Gina Michelle
Gina Michelle Project
818-850-1458
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment, Building, Construction, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management