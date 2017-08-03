Big Stakes at the 15th Annual 168 Film Festival
Sponsors and Stars Salute Faith-Based FilmmakingBURBANK, CA, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 26th-27th the fifteenth annual 168 Film Festival unspools at Regal Cinemas Premiere House at LA Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, LA, CA 90015. Tickets are available now and more info at http://168film.com/festival.
The grand prize pits nine finalist producers of short films against each other. Ultimately, only one will be selected to make a feature film with Studio 8168 in 2018. The film will benefit 168 Film, the non-profit corporation behind the 168 Film Festival.
The event is sponsored by industry pros as well as household names, including, Panasonic Cinema, Panavision, Sony, Tiffen/Steadicam, Arri, Roush Media, Advent Media, Inc., Location Sound and Marshall Electronics.
The 2017 prize package also includes $10,000 in rentals provided by Panavision and Post Production Services provided by Roush Media, which also provided DCP files for all screenings. Production gear is provided by Tiffen/Steadicam and Marshall Electronics.
Saturday from 4:30-5:30 Michael Cioni, Product Director of the new 8K Panavision Millennium DXL Camera will discuss "10 Golden Nuggets of Independent Filmmaking: Making the Most of Limited Resources.” A hands-on DXL demo will follow.
Saturday screenings are from 9:00 am-4:00 pm. The kids screening and kids red carpet is 9:00 am to 11:00 am. At 7:00 pm, the feature film UNBRIDLED screens starring T.C. Stallings (War Room), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight) and introducing Tea McKay. UNBRIDLED is directed by 168 Founder and President, John David Ware.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, 12:30 pm to 1:50 pm, Panasonic Cinema will give a presentation and panel discussion, as industry experts review the full line of Panasonic Cine-style cameras and share tips to minimize production costs while maximizing quality.
Sunday screenings are 9:00 am to 7:30 pm with a worship service from 9:00 am to 9:45 am.
Stars including T.C. Stallings arrive on the Red Carpet from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm and the 168 Film Festival Awards Show is 8:00 pm-9:30 pm. The festival event schedule is available at www.168Film.com/Schedule.
According to Ware, “Our prize package reflects the mountain our filmmakers have climbed. Our sponsors encourage and empower them to continue producing excellence.”
For interviews or to obtain press kits, B-roll, stills or film clips, contact 168 Film at 818-557-8507. For more info, visit www.168film.com.
