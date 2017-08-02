Historic Claude Honicon Stone 3 Bedroom Home in Old Town Leesburg - set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

The home was constructed by Leesburg's renowned post WW II contractor and stone mason, Claude Honicon and boasts single level living located close to Cornwall Hospital, retail, dining and more. ” — Brian Damewood, auction coordinator

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a stone 3 bedroom home in the historic section of Old Town Leesburg, VA -- on August 17 at 3:30 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“Located only blocks from the center of Leesburg, this home is close to Leesburg Premium Outlets, Rt. 7, Rt. 17 and Dulles International Airport, this property makes an excellent primary residence or investment property in one of the premier counties in the country,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”

“This well built home was constructed by Leesburg's renowned post World War II contractor and stone mason, Claude Honicon and boasts single level living located close to Cornwall Hospital, retail, dining and more,” said Brian Damewood, auction coordinator. “Claude Honicon specialized in building well designed stone bungalows. Seven of them, built in 1952-53 at 221-233 West Market St., grace Loudoun's first cul-de-sac."

“227 West Market Street is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1,834 sq. ft. (circa 1953) historic home on a .16+/- acre city lot in a quiet cul-de-sac,” noted Damewood. “Some of the home’s many highlights include kitchen with conveying appliances, living room w/fireplace, dining room, sunroon, unfinished basement and attic.”

Other note worthy features include:

- Hardwood flooring throughout the home

- Oil furnace/radiator heat and a wood stove

- Public water and sewer

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Brian Damewood at 540/454-2326 or Craig Damwood at 703/303-4760 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

