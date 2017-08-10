"I AM NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE" EXTENDS IN LOS ANGELES

I Am Not A Comedian Extends at Theatre 68

Joe Mantegna directs Ronnie Marmo's critically acclaimed homage to Lenny Bruce now extending through September 17th at Theatre 68.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Mantegna directs the smash hit, world premiere play, I AM NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE, starring Ronnie Marmo. This audience favorite is now extending August 18th through September 17th at Theatre 68 in North Hollywood.

LA critics call "I'm Not A Comedian... "Riveting – Mesmerizing – Captivating - Gritty"

Ronnie Marmo penned the critically acclaimed show that chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce. Busted for obscenity, Lenny fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court until he accidentally died of an overdose in 1966, while his case was on appeal. An undisputed comic legend, Lenny Bruce was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. His Life and work have had an impact on poetry, politics, music, film and of course comedy. Lenny’s tempestuous personal and professional life was marked by great passion and great pain. His unwavering commitment to free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Lenny has not yet been surpassed at his particular brand of art, and if he were around today, he would be in as much trouble as when he was alive.

Director Joe Mantegna was awarded the Tony and Joseph Jefferson Award for his acclaimed performance as Richard Roma in David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross. Some of Joe’s film and television highlights are; House of Games, Searching for Bobby Fisher, Godfather III, his Emmy and Golden Globe nominated role of Dean Martin in The Ratpack, his Emmy nominated role of Pipi Delana in The Last Don, and the voice of Fat Tony on The Simpsons. For two seasons Joe stared with Mary Steenburgen and Amber Tamblyn in the critically acclaimed CBS drama Joan of Arcadia, winner of the 2004 People Choice Award for best new drama as well as picking up three Emmy nominations. In 2008 Joe reprised his Emmy nominated role of Lou Manahan opposite Debra Messing in USA Network series The Starter Wife. Joe has also lent his voice to the Disney/Pixar film, CARS2 and continues his 23-year run as Fat Tony on The Simpsons. In April of 2011 Joe received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joe lends much of his free time to a number of philanthropic endeavors. In May of 2012 Joe was appointed the National Spokesperson for The U.S. Army Museum, to lead the fundraising campaign to build the long-planned National Museum of the United States Army. He’s also an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which builds homes for wounded veterans. His passions also include various autism related charities as well as being a long time supporter of the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children.

In 2014 Joe received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to the community and craft of acting. Currently Joe stars as FBI Special Agent David Rossi in season twelve of the Hit CBS Drama Criminal Minds as well as hosting and producing duties for six seasons on Gun Stories for the Outdoor Channel. His newest collaboration is Hollywood Weapons: Fact or Fiction? , which premiered April 3rd, 2017 on Outdoor Channel. Joe resides in Los Angeles with his wife of 40 years Arlene, and their two daughters Mia and Gia.

Special Note: A portion of ticket sales supports The Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, started by Lenny's daughter Kitty Bruce, which provides scholarships for recovery, to those most in need.”

Playwright/Actor, Ronnie Marmo has starred in more than 50 feature films and television shows, including Back In The Day, Deuces Wild, Crocodile Dundee in LA, West Of Brooklyn, Pizza With Bullets, Truck 20’s Location, Death Of A Tree, Irish Eyes (aka Vendetta), and Limbo Lounge. He has guest starred in several hit television shows including JAG, and Young And The Restless. Marmo was nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as Crotch in the series, Adults Only. Ronnie enjoyed a three-year run on ABC’s General Hospital as Ronnie Dimestico.

On stage, Marmo has starred in more than 30 plays. A few of his favorites include his portrayal of Lenny Bruce in the one-man production of Lenny Bruce is Back, Bill Wilson in Bill W. and Dr. Bob. Silva in Baby Doll, Earl in the Los Angeles Premiere of The Late Henry Moss, Danny in Danny and The Deep Blue Sea, and Satan in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. Marmo recently directed the Critically Acclaimed LA Premiere of John Grisham’s A Time To Kill.

Ronnie recently completed an audio book in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny’s autobiography, How to Talk Dirty and Influence People. The audio book is on sale now through Hachette publishing. (Available for purchase at the show). Marmo has directed over 50 stage productions and produced about 100 in Los Angeles and New York. Ronnie was the Artistic Director and Producer of the critically acclaimed first ever 13 by Shanley Festival; which enjoyed a six-month run. He received the Robert Pastorelli Rising Star Award for achievements as an actor, writer, director and producer at the 2010 Garden State Film Festival.

Theatre 68, located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. 91601. Performances: August 18 through September 17th, Friday and Saturday 8:00PM and Sunday at 3:00PM. Tickets are $35.00 and are available at:Theatre 68.com. For more information call: (323) 960.5068.

Please note that I AM NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE is for mature audiences. There is nudity.

George Pennacchio ABC7 Los Angeles