How My Energy helps UK families lower their energy bills in less than 10 minutes
In spite of the fact that gas costs will stay unaltered, for the 3 million households on a dual fuel contract, this will be a huge set back to the living standards of many UK families by an average of £76.
As indicated by a representative from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, this week's price hike announcement is bound to be followed by many more similar decisions.
Based on the above facts, Home Logic, a home improvement company, specialising in eco-friendly spray foam insulation systems and exterior walls coatings, standing up to its social responsibilities by funding My Energy - online gas and electricity tariff - compare & switch - tool, available totally free to all UK based homeowners and renters.
Why My Energy?
There are a few very strong reasons that make My Energy stand out:
1. Switching services are provided by a totally independent company
2. My Energy is not affiliated with any energy provider within or outside of the UK
3. My Energy is designed to find the best deal available at a given time to households (based on location)
4. We contact and liaise with previous suppliers to ensure a smooth switching process
5. Takes no more than 10 minutes
5. Full support from customer care team
Why Home Logic?
Many could ask, why would a home improvement business bother to launch a tool that is FREE to use, and stands alone armed only with noble intentions of helping people out during these economically challenging times.
As mentioned above, Home Logic lives up to its corporate social responsibility by working with the values of honesty, fairness and transparency. The company understands, as a business, it has the resources that can be used towards improving financial health of individuals across the UK. Protection of existing savings, or creating opportunities to start saving has already had a positive impact on hundreds of people, and has heard an enthusiastic welcome voice from independent industry influencers. Visit https://www.myenergy.co.uk/
