REcoin Group Foundation – everything for decentralization
REcoin founder Maksim Zaslavskiy announcing creation of REcoin Group Foundation, a non-governmental non-profit organizationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REcoin Group Foundation – everything for decentralization
REcoin founder Maksim Zaslavskiy announcing creation of REcoin Group Foundation, a non-governmental non-profit organization operating as a Nonprofit Membership Organization under US law, not related to any religious, political or other organizations.
In general, REcoin Group Foundation is the Club in which all REcoin owners and ecosystem members will be included. For the first 5 years Maksim Zaslavskiy will be the Head of the Club, until the REcoin system will become self-sufficient. After this 5 years, the management of the club will be transferred to the managing board of the REcoin Group Foundation. Maksim will remain as an observer and adviser.
The main objective of the REcoin Group Foundation is to support the existence and development of REcoin cryptocurrency to increase its liquidity, visibility, increased credibility worldwide, as well as information and advice to members of the REcoin community.
REcoin Group Foundation reserves the right to carry out all necessary actions with the aim of creating and developing the image of the REcoin crypto currency, supporting its reputation, increasing the number of members of the Club in accordance with US legislation. Such actions include:
• creation of information events, occasions, meetings aimed at forming an image and supporting the reputation of REcoin;
• review and evaluation of partnership proposals for participation in the REcoin ecosystem;
• qualification and audit of applications for the creation of REcoin sidechains;
• conducting explanatory, advisory and other information work on public, own resources, as well as partner resources;
• ensuring the rights of members of the organization for information and advisory support in accordance with their level of membership;
• development of technological solutions and support of the REcoin program code;
• development of new templates for smart contracts and expansion of their use;
• creating new financial and legal solutions and products for the benefit of the REcoin community
Follow us on website and in social networks to be in touch with all news and announces:
WEB: https://101recoin.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/101RECoin
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/REcoin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/101REcoin
Maksim Zaslavskiy
101REcoin
702-359-1047
email us here
CryptoCurrency