Leading design & manufacturer of Wave Gliders, Liquid Robotics, Becomes Gold Sponsor of Maritime Information Warfare 17
Liquid Robotics to exhibit and sponsor Maritime Information Warfare conference, 6-7th December 2017 in London.LONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi welcomes Liquid Robotics as a new gold sponsor for the Maritime Information Warfare conference. Delegates will get the opportunity to meet representatives from Liquid Robotics, showcase their solutions at their exhibition stand during the conference.
Liquid Robotics designs and manufactures Wave Gliders, the first wave and solar powered unmanned ocean robots. Their vehicles operate individually and in fleets for months at a time in the sea, gathering data from both above and below the ocean surface while providing a persistent ocean presence. Together with partners, they help our customers address many of the planet’s greatest challenges, by transforming how to assess, monitor, and protect the ocean.
As the only event solely focused on the future of information warfare and enhancing the future of naval systems, the conference will offer international perspectives on both the platforms used for data collection and the ways that data is examined. Covering: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Maritime Cyber Security, Big Data, Open Source Data Optimisation, C4i, ISR and much more.
With conference themes running off the back of the Royal Navy’s ‘Information Warrior’, Maritime information warfare will feature strong host nation representation, along with carefully selected representatives from rest of world, such as: US Navy, US Marine Corps, Portuguese Navy, Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence, NATO, DSTL, Spanish Navy, Netherlands MoD, TNO, Thinke Company Ltd and more.
A few keynote speakers include:
• Admiral (Retd.) Sir George Zambellas, Former First Sea Lord, Royal Navy
Presenting: “There Seems to be Something Wrong with our Bloody Data Today” The Data Conundrum: Getting Politicians to Invest in the Boring Stuff
• Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, Commander, US Fleet Cyber Command, United States Navy
Presenting: ‘The Importance of Developing and Delivering Operative Cyber Protection in Defending US Naval Assets’
• Captain Dermot Mullholland, Branch Head, Strategic Plans & Policy, Combined Joint Operations, Sea Centre of Excellence, NATO
Presenting: 'From Unconnected Regional Maritime Surveillance to Effective Global Maritime Situational Awareness'
• Commander Neil Hall, SO1 Cyber Security, Royal Navy
Presenting: 'Developing Effective Cyber Security Standards to Maximise use of Naval Assets'
The full list of speakers is available to download from the event website.
The £300 early bird booking discount expires Thursday 31st August 2017. Register online, at: http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr
For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Maritime Information Warfare this December in London, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
Maritime Information Warfare 2017
6th and 7th December
London, UK
http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpr
