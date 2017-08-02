Retinal Detachment Treatment Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023

Retinal detachment Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retinal Detachment Market Information, By Type (Rhegmatogenous, Tractional, And Others), By Diagnosis (Retinal Examination, Imaging And Others), By Treatment (Retinal Tears, Retinal Detachment, And Others), By End User- Global Forecast Till 2023

The global retinal detachment market has been evaluated as a moderately growing market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future. Increasing incidence of retinal detachment is the major driver for this market. Companies are developing and launching new innovative technologically advanced products for effective diagnostics and treatment are leading the market growth. Hospitals are also rapidly adopting these devices as a part of their technology up gradation which is another key factor for the market growth. Increasing demand from emerging markets of Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe are providing fuel for the growth of the global retinal detachment market.

The market for retinal detachment was around USD 1800.3 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2689.2 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 5.9%.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 57 market data tables and figures spread over 81 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Retinal detachment Market Research Report–Global Forecast to 2023.”

Major players in retinal detachment market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market:

• Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc. (US)

• Centervue SpA (Italy)

• Co:Lab Pensacola (US)

• Eyenuk Inc (US)

• Imagine Eyes (France)

• HealPros, LLC (US)

• NEUROVISION IMAGING, LLC . (US)

• Optos (UK)

• Peek Vision Ltd. (UK)

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the retinal detachment market, there are four main regions, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America. North America is holding the largest market share. New product development and launches, rapid adoption of new technology, and advanced healthcare facilities are driving the growth for North America retinal detachment market. European region is second important market, especially West European countries are dominating this region. Eastern European countries are also showing significant growth in this market. Patients from different European countries are travelling to Eastern European countries to get comparatively low cost treatments that boosting medical tourism in this region. Due to increasing spending on healthcare and related services, and government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare, Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in this market. Talking about the market scenario of Middle East & Africa retinal detachment, this region is expected to have limited growth. Developed Middle Eastern region is holding largest market share while Africa region is growing steadily.

Segmentation:

Global retinal detachment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise of rhegmatogenous, tractional, exudativem, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into retinal examination, imaging, fluorescein angiography, fundus photos, visual field test, and others. Imaging tests includes ultrasound and others. Ultrasound imaging is further sub-segmented into B-scan, A-Scan, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into retinal tears, retinal detachment, and others. Retinal tears includes laser surgery (photocoagulation), freezing (cryopexy), and others. Retinal detachment is further sub-segmented into pneumatic retinopexy, scleral, vitrectomy, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into eye hospital and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

The report for Global Retinal detachment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain deeper insight to the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

