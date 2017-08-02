New Luxury Brand Paint Supply Store Opens in Woodland Park
New business in City Above The Clouds offers top-quality Paints at reasonable prices
The co-owners of Woodland Park’s newest paint supply store are Jon Gemelke and Kimberly Mitchell. Mitchell’s husband Matt Gantner assists with daily store operations. Together the trio has more than 25 years of experience in the home painting industry and who named this business after the state of Colorado – the Centennial State. Gantner also operates Front Range Storage Solutions in Colorado Springs, CO.
“By bringing this painting supplies store into the heart of Woodland Park, we are driven to serve several of Colorado’s most beautiful small towns and rural mountain areas west of Colorado Springs with the best selection and value in paints, stains, equipment and gear for homeowners and professionals. Although other stores in the area carry paint and related supplies, Centennial offers the best selection of branded products by PPG (Pittsburgh Paints), P&L (Pratt & Lambert), Superdeck (Duckback) Stains, and Purdy Brush professional painting tools to Teller County residents, professional builders and contractors,” said Jon Gemelke, store co-owner.
“Whether our customer is a homeowner working on their own home renovation project, or a local contractor looking for a great deal on supplies, Centennial State Paint Center is your one-stop painting supply store in Woodland Park for high-quality exterior and interior paint, in stock or customized and mixed on site. We also carry an extensive selection of stains and offer the best value in caulking, patching materials and surface preparations,” said Daron Lee, store manager.
For more information, call the store at (719) 686-6701 or visit them on the web at www.CentennialStatePaintCenter.com.
# # #
CALENDAR NOTE: The public is invited to Centennial State Paint Center’s Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, August 5th from 9am - 4pm. Come out and enjoy vendors, kids crafts, refreshments, giveaways and more.
About Centennial State Paint Center
The store is located at 116 W. Midland Ave., in the old Buck’s Saloon building next to Woodland Square pedestrian plaza. For more information, visit them on the web at www.CentennialStatePaintCenter.com or call (719) 686-6701.
About perini & associates
perini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719.651.5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.
Michael Perini
Perini & Associates
719.651.5943
email us here