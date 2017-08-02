All Natural Food & Drink Market Worth $97.5 Bn in 2017

Natural Food & Drink

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new report, now available on ASDReports, The All Natural Food & Drink Market Report 2017-2027: Forecast & Outlook by Additive (Flavours, Colours, Sweeteners, Preservatives, Emulsifiers, Stabilisers & Thickeners (EST), Others) & By Region Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing ‘Clean Label’ Products indicates that the global all natural food & drink market will see $97.5 Billion in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: “With fast technological developments it becomes easier to produce food with natural methods. Furthermore, natural production is cheaper than conventional methods with the use of synthetic additives. The rise of natural food is expected to occur in all the submarkets such as dairy products, meat, poultry, confectionary, soft drinks, and fruits & vegetables. The prepared food sector is also one of the fastest growing because this kind of food has longer shelf life and is easier to cook. Development of natural additives submarkets is expected to gain pace in the future because almost every synthetic ingredient can be replaced. A search for new natural additives, manufacturing of the new mixtures of natural additives, creation of new flavours and other R&D activities in the field of additives submarket is seen as one of the main targets for producers”

The 156 page report contains 106 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the all natural food & drink market. Visiongain provides sales revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 6 leading all natural food & drink submarkets, namely Flavours, Colours, Sweeteners, Preservative, Emulsifiers, Stabilizers, & Thickeners (EST) and Other Additives.

The report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 12 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies’ chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in all natural food & drink.

