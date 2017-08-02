Bravatek registers Voosh products for sale under their NASA SEWP V contract
Bravatek’s inclusion gives Voosh access to a multi-billion dollar market
AmbiCom Holdings Inc . (OTCMKTS:abhi)SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing the latest in commercial Information Technology (IT) products and services, the NASA Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) contract vehicle has an outstanding track record of serving up fresh technology for Federal Agencies. SEWP is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) consisting of over 140 pre-competed Prime Contract Holders, including more than 110 small businesses. The SEWP contracts offer a vast selection and wide range of commercial advanced technology, including, desktops and servers, IT peripherals, network equipment, storage systems, security tools, software products, cloud based services, telecommunication, Health IT, video conferencing systems and other IT and Audio-Visual products along with product based services such as installation, maintenance and other services related to in-scope products to all Federal Agencies (including Department of Defense) and their approved support service contractors.
Mr. Kevin Cornell, Chairman & CEO of Voosh LLC, stated: “When we entered into this agreement with Bravatek less seven days ago, we did so with the hopes that the Voosh products would be available through government contracts sometime in the fall. To have it added to the SEWP in under a week is, quite frankly, unheard of. Last week I stated that I was pleased to be joining the Bravatek team. Let me rephrase that to say I am thrilled and impressed with Bravatek, their marketing prowess, management team, and how quickly they make things happen. Together, we will surely make an unbeatable team!”
About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.
Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.
For more information, visit www.bravatek.com
About Voosh LLC
Certified by IBM, Microsoft, Citrix and VMware, Voosh’s on-premises and cloud based optimization software unlocks the trapped performance in today’s computers by using the manufacturers’ supplied tools to adjust configuration settings based on type of workload and assets available.
Currently installed on over 4,000,000 PC’s and servers and used by companies and consumers a Voosh improves overall performance by at least 30%. and, a single application procedure can increase network utilization by over 400% with no additional hardware or software. The Active Continuous Optimization is licensed to Voosh from Ambicom Holdings Inc. (OTCPink: ABHI). Voosh LLC is an affiliate of Ambicom Holdings Inc.
For more information, visit www.vooshtech.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management’s current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company’s previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Paul McGee
Voosh LLC
email us here
(408) 479-8802