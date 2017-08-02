Reinsurance in Germany Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Reinsurance in Germany Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

'Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the trends, drivers and challenges in the German reinsurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the German economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the German insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

'Reinsurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the German reinsurance segment, including:

• The German reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance

• A comprehensive overview of the German economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the German insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the German reinsurance segment

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany:

• It provides historical values for the German reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the German reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Germany, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the German reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the German reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

• On April 27, 2017, BaFin, the German financial regulatory authority, published Circular No. 4/2017 regarding amendments to the use of internal models for solvency calculation for insurance and reinsurance companies.

• On February 2, 2017, the European Parliament and European Council published a new Insurance Distribution Directive 2016/97 in the official journal of the European Union (EU). The directive came into effect on February 23, 2017, and repealed directive 2002/92/EC. The main objective is to create a legislative framework for the distribution of insurance and reinsurance products in the EU, with the aim of facilitating fair competition and enhancing consumer protection.

• On January 13, 2017, US and EU negotiators agreed insurance and reinsurance regulations regarding domestic insurers operating in other markets.

• On August 31, 2016, an interpretative decision stipulating provisions for non-EU or non-European Economic Area (EEA) countries carrying out reinsurance was published.

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

5 Natural and Man-made Hazards

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

…Continued

