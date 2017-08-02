Physical Security Global Market Expected To Reach $126.56 Billion With 10.9% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Physical Security -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

August 2, 2017

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Physical Security market is estimated at $67.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $126.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2022. Factors such as growing expenditure on the security of critical infrastructures, rising adoption of cloud–based data storages and data analytics employed by the organizations are fueling the market. In addition, increasing threat of cyber security, as well as terrorism, has influenced organizations to advance the safety values, thus promoting industry growth. However, lack of correlation among security solutions and privacy concerns against the installation of surveillance cameras are hindering the market growth.

Amongst Type, rising use of security strategies in organizations of all sizes makes system integration service to lead the market. Based on Components, hardware segment dominates the market owing to rising government spending in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil to monitor security at airports, railway stations and on streets. North America is anticipated to lead market due to increasing illegal actions, need for security against terrorist activities and unlawful immigration in the region. Furthermore, strict government rules for safety & security and technological improvements in physical security solutions such as video surveillance are also fostering the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the key players in the market include ADT Corporation, Anixter International Inc., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Genetec Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee Inc, Morpho SA, Pelco Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG and Tyco International PLC,

End-Users Covered:

• Banking & Finance

• Chemical Facilities

• Commercial

• Control Centers

• Corporate

• Education

• Government

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Manufacturing & Industrial

• Residential

• Retail

• Sports & Leisure

• Transportation

• Utilities & Energy

• Other End-Users

Components Covered:

• Software

o Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

o Management Analysis and Modeling Software

• Service

o Public Alert & Warning System

o Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP)

o Remote Management Services

o Security Consulting

o Technical Support

o Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)

o Other Services

• Hardware

o Access Control

o Intrusion Detection & Prevention

o Other Hardwares

Types Covered:

• Service

o System Integration

o Maintenance & Support

o Designing & Consulting

• System

o Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention

o Video Surveillance

o Access Control

o Physical Security Information Management

o Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection

o Fire & Life Safety

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

