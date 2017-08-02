Workforce Management Global Market Expected To Reach $9.01 Billion With 11.4% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Workforce Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workforce Management Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Workforce Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Workforce Management market is estimated at $4.71 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $9.01 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2016 to 2022. Rising demand for automation and increasing cloud based solution are the major factors influencing the market growth. Whereas huge switching cost form traditional software to automation and lack of awareness among companies are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

In deployment type, Cloud-Based deployment is expected to move at highest CAGR during forecast period owing to huge organisation structure and large number of offices across the regions. However On-Premise type is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2016. High rate of adoption in countries like Germany and United Kingdom is one of the key drivers for the European region to move with highest CAGR during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Atoss Software AG, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), LLC., Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd., Hot Schedules, Huntington Business Systems (HBS), Inc., Infor Global Solution, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Coporation, Reflexis Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Workday, Inc. And Workforce Software, LLC.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1184371-workforce-management-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

Organization Size Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Services Covered:

• Training and Education

• Implementation Services

• Support and Maintenance

Solutions Covered:

• Workforce Analytics

• Time and Attendance Management

• Workforce Scheduling

• Performance Management

• Absence and Holiday Management

• Budgeting and Forecasting

• Other Solutions

Verticals Covered:

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Telecom and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and Defense

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1184371-workforce-management-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1184371

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

