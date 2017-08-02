Global Specialty Fibers Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Specialty Fibers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Specialty Fibers Market is estimated at $12.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $28.7 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2015 to 2022. Specialty fibers market is expected to witness considerable growth on account of increasing demand of light weight and high strength composite materials. High strength to weight ratio of specialty fibers is expected to fuel the market demand over the estimated period. Consumer friendly qualities of the material such as stain resistance, water proofing and stretching are also estimated to drive the specialty fibers market over the forecast period. Excellent mechanical properties, durability and thermal stability than the conventional materials are expected to augment specialty synthetic fibers demand over the forecast period. Various industries such as transportation, marine, aerospace and automotive are also expected drive specialty synthetic fibers demand over the forecast period. Growing need of optical fiber cables and expansion of electronic industry is anticipated to shoot up demand of specialty synthetic fibers.

Amongst Type, carbon fiber segment is likely to acquire highest growth rate which can be attributed to its high strength to weight ratio. Major carbon fiber demand from automotive and aerospace industries is expected to fuel specialty fibers market over the forecast period. Europe accounted for maximum share in the global specialty fibers market on account of presence of large end-use industries in the region. Growing automotive and aviation & defense industries in the region are expected to fuel the specialty fibers market growth over the forecast period.

Key market players operating in the specialty fibers include Nv Bekaert Sa, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa, Dsm N.V., Evonik Fibres Gmbh, Kermel Sas, Rath Ag, Sgl Group, Societe Des Fibres De Carbone S.A. (Soficar), Umeco Plc, 3M Company, De Saint-Gobain SA, Advanced Composite Materials Llc, Aerocell Corporation and Albany International Corp.

Types Covered:

• Carbon Fibers

• Aramid Fibers

• Functional Fiber

• Elastomer Fiber

• Para Aramids and Partially Oxidized Polyacrylonitrile Fibers

• High-Strength Polyethylene Fibers

• Polybenzimidazole (Pbi) Fibers

• Meta Aramids

• Corrosion Resistance Of Fiber

• Flame Resistant Fiber

• Other Advanced Fibers

Applications Covered:

• Friction Materials

• Reinforcement Materials

• Safety Applications

• Aerospace

• Ballistic Protection

• Industrial

• National Defense

• Medical

• Environmental Protection

• Commercial Marine

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

