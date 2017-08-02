Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Nokia Corporation
Cisco Systems
Samsung Electronics
ZTE Corporation
Altiostar
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
NEC Corporation
Fujitsu
Intel Corporation
Mavenir
ASOCS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) can be split into
Centralization Technology
Virtualization Technology
Market segment by Application, Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) can be split into
Large Public Venues
Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas
High-density urban areas
Others
Table of Contents
Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN)
1.1 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Type
1.3.1 Centralization Technology
1.3.2 Virtualization Technology
1.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Large Public Venues
1.4.2 Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas
1.4.3 High-density urban areas
1.4.4 Others
2 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Nokia Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Cisco Systems
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Samsung Electronics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 ZTE Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Altiostar
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Ericsson
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Huawei Technologies
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 NEC Corporation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Fujitsu
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Intel Corporation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Mavenir
3.12 ASOCS
4 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN)
5 United States Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
