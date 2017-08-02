Global Hybrid Power Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Hybrid Power Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $664.5 million by 2022

According to Stratistics MRC,the Global Hybrid Power Systems Market is accounted for $436.9 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $664.5 million by 2022. Research and development of new products & technological innovations, renewable energy production as well as reducing the carbon footprint will fuel the market growth. High transmission costs in the rural areas will hamper market growth. However, CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emission and energy security are major challenges faced by the market.

Solar-diesel hybrid power systems dominated the market owing to increased popularity of portable power systems. Non-residential segment commanded the largest market among end users due to adoption of hybrid/smart grid power technologies. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to presence of several micro and mini-grids. Additionally, countries such as India, China and Indonesia are sustainably adopting standalone hybrid systems. In Asia Pacific, many islands are accompanying distributed power generation. Europe and North American markets are growing significantly as hybrid projects are being developed to meet the renewable energy production. In addition, off-grid applications in mining and support for advanced research Projects for solar hybrid projects are fueling the market in these regions.

Some of the key players in global Hybrid Power Systems market are AEG Power Solutions, Alpha Power, Danvest, Electro Power Systems, Elgris Power, Eltek Power, Emerson, Heliocentris, KLiUX Energies, ReGen Powertech, Repowering Solutions, Schneider Electric, SFC Energy, Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy, Siemens and WindStream Technologies.

Types Covered:

• Solar (PV)-Diesel-Hybrid

• Wind-Solar-Diesel-Hybrid

• Wind-Diesel

End Users Covered:

• Residential

• Rural Facility Electrification

• Non-residential

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Hybrid Power Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solar (PV)-Diesel-Hybrid

5.3 Wind-Solar-Diesel-Hybrid

5.4 Wind-Diesel

