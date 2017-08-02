Enterprise Mobility by Manufacturers, Production and Research Report Forecast to 2017

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This Strategic Focus report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise mobility management market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise mobility management technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Kable’s view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the enterprise mobility management segment.

- Mobility is aiding the functioning of the IoT environment by offering wider connectivity with the use of new technologies, turning information into actions that enable companies to remain competitive, develop new capabilities, and create rich mobile experiences.

- The sheer pace of growth in mobile traffic has forced organizations across industries to create a unified mobile strategy.

- With the bring your own devices (BYOD) trend becoming more prevalent in enterprises, there has been an exponential increase in the proliferation of mobile devices.

This product covers the latest trends in the enterprise mobility management market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the enterprise mobility management domain.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise mobility management market.

- The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the enterprise mobility management market.

- The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions.

- Identification of the top ICT vendors in the enterprise mobility management market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors.

- The report also covers the primary findings from Kable’s view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise mobility management market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band.

- An identification of enterprises’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to mobility.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Technology evolution

2.1 Current technology trends

2.2 Key market drivers and inhibitors

2.2.1 Key market drivers

2.2.2 Key inhibitors

3 Vendor landscape

3.1 Vendor snapshot (the top five vendors)

4 The market opportunity

4.1 The total market opportunity

4.2 Geographic breakdown

4.3 Vertical market breakdown

…CONTINUED

