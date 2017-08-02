Antivirus Software 2017 Latin America Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.78% and Forecast to 2019
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Antivirus Software Market 2015-2019 ” reports to its Database.
Antivirus Software SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022
About Antivirus
Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.
Technavio's analysts forecast the antivirus software market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% over 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
In this report, Technavio covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the antivirus software market in Latin America during 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the analyst considers:
oRevenue generated from the sales of antivirus software packages for PCs and mobile devices (includes laptops, netbooks, and MacBook) in Latin America
oRevenue generated from the sales of complete security solutions is excluded from the scope of this study
The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large vendors. The report does not include the market share of all vendors; it only presents a list of the key vendors and a corresponding detailed analysis of the same. The report also discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market in Latin America and outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market
Key Vendors
o Avast Software
o Anti-Virus Guard Technologies (AVG)
o ESET
o Microsoft
o Symantec
Other Prominent Vendors
o Bitdefender
o Fortinet
o F-Secure
o G DATA Software
o McAfee
o Panda Security
o PSafe
o Sophos
o Wontok
Market Driver
o Growing Dependency on Internet
o For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
o Availability of Open-Source Security Solutions
o For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
o Popularity of SaaS-based Security Solutions
o For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
o What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
o What are the key market trends?
o What is driving this market?
o What are the challenges to market growth?
o Who are the key vendors in this market space?
o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
o What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Traction
07. Market Description
08. Market Landscape
09. Key Leading Countries
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
18. Description of Major Vendors
19. Key Vendor Analysis
19.1 Avast
19.1.1 Key Facts
19.1.2 Business Overview
19.1.3 Product Segmentation
19.1.4 Business Strategy
19.1.5 Recent Developments
19.1.6 SWOT Analysis
19.2 ESET
19.2.1 Key Facts
19.2.2 Business Overview
19.2.3 Product Segmentation
19.2.4 Geographical Segmentation
19.2.5 Business Strategy
19.2.6 Recent Developments
19.2.7 SWOT Analysis
19.3 Kaspersky Lab
19.3.1 Key Facts
19.3.2 Business Overview
19.3.3 Business Segmentation
19.3.4 Business Strategy
19.3.5 Recent Developments
19.3.6 SWOT Analysis
19.4 Microsoft
19.4.1 Key Facts
19.4.2 Business Overview
19.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
19.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.4.6 Business Strategy
19.4.7 Recent Developments
19.4.8 SWOT Analysis
19.5 Symantec
19.5.1 Key Facts
19.5.2 Business Overview
19.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
19.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
19.5.6 Business Strategy
19.5.7 Recent Developments
19.5.8 SWOT Analysis
20. Other Reports in this Series
Continued…….
