Antivirus Software 2017 Latin America Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.78% and Forecast to 2019

Antivirus Software SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

About Antivirus

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.



Technavio's analysts forecast the antivirus software market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% over 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

In this report, Technavio covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the antivirus software market in Latin America during 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the analyst considers:

oRevenue generated from the sales of antivirus software packages for PCs and mobile devices (includes laptops, netbooks, and MacBook) in Latin America

oRevenue generated from the sales of complete security solutions is excluded from the scope of this study



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large vendors. The report does not include the market share of all vendors; it only presents a list of the key vendors and a corresponding detailed analysis of the same. The report also discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market in Latin America and outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market

Key Vendors

o Avast Software

o Anti-Virus Guard Technologies (AVG)

o ESET

o Microsoft

o Symantec

Other Prominent Vendors

o Bitdefender

o Fortinet

o F-Secure

o G DATA Software

o McAfee

o Panda Security

o PSafe

o Sophos

o Wontok

Market Driver

o Growing Dependency on Internet

Market Challenge

o Availability of Open-Source Security Solutions

Market Trend

o Popularity of SaaS-based Security Solutions

Key Questions Answered in this Report

o What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

o What are the key market trends?

o What is driving this market?

o What are the challenges to market growth?

o Who are the key vendors in this market space?

o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

o What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

