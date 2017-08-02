High Content Screening (HCS) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.53% and Forecast to 2019

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market 2015-2019 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

High-content screening (HCS) SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About HCS

High-content screening (HCS) technology involves imaging-based multi-parametric analysis at the single-cell level. This technology was initially developed to complement biological high throughput screening in drug discovery. HCS analyses phenotypic changes in cellular samples.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global HCS market to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HCS market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into three customer segments: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia and research institutes, and contract research organizations.

Technavio's report, Global HCS Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global HCS market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/69821-global-high-content-screening-hcs-market-2015-2019

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• GE Healthcare

• Danaher

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

• Blue Sky Bioservices

• Cell Signaling Technology

• Charles River Laboratories International

• Cytoo

• EMD Millipore

• Evotec

• Fluofarma

• Genedata

• Imagen Biotech

• Thorlabs

• Tecan

• Vala Sciences

• Wako Automation

• Yokogawa

Key Market Driver

• Growing Importance of High Content Screening in Therapeutics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Challenge

• Handling Large Amount of Data

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Trend

• Advances in Personalized Medicines

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/69821-global-high-content-screening-hcs-market-2015-2019

Table Of Contents

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

04. Market Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Key Developments

07. Market Landscape

8. Market Segmentation by End-User

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Drivers

12. Drivers and Their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and Their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Business Segmentation

18.1.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business

18.1.5 Segmental Revenue Comparison 2013 and 2012

18.1.6 Revenue Segmentation by Region

18.1.7 Business Strategy

18.1.8 Key Developments

18.1.9 SWOT Analysis

18.2 GE Healthcare

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation

18.2.4 Business Strategy

18.2.5 Key Developments

18.2.6 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Danaher

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Business Segmentation

18.3.4 Revenue by Business Segmentation

18.3.5 Revenue Comparison 2012 and 2013

18.3.6 Segmentation by Region

18.3.7 Business Strategy

18.3.8 Key Information

18.3.9 SWOT Analysis

18.4 PerkinElmer

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Description

18.4.3 Business Segmentation

18.4.4 Business Strategy

18.4.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business

18.4.6 Key Developments

18.4.7 SWOT Analysis

18.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Overview

18.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.5.6 Business Strategy

18.5.7 Recent Developments

18.5.8 SWOT Analysis

19. Other Reports in This Series

Continued…….

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars