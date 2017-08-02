High Content Screening (HCS) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.53% and Forecast to 2019
PUNE, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
High-content screening (HCS) SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019
About HCS
High-content screening (HCS) technology involves imaging-based multi-parametric analysis at the single-cell level. This technology was initially developed to complement biological high throughput screening in drug discovery. HCS analyses phenotypic changes in cellular samples.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global HCS market to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HCS market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into three customer segments: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia and research institutes, and contract research organizations.
Technavio's report, Global HCS Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global HCS market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• GE Healthcare
• Danaher
• PerkinElmer
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other Prominent Vendors
• Blue Sky Bioservices
• Cell Signaling Technology
• Charles River Laboratories International
• Cytoo
• EMD Millipore
• Evotec
• Fluofarma
• Genedata
• Imagen Biotech
• Thorlabs
• Tecan
• Vala Sciences
• Wako Automation
• Yokogawa
Key Market Driver
• Growing Importance of High Content Screening in Therapeutics
Key Market Challenge
• Handling Large Amount of Data
Key Market Trend
• Advances in Personalized Medicines
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
