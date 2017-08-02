Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The Global Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market is expected to reach USD 3,122.7 million by 2022 supported by a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) technology in healthcare has not only promoted the error-free data collection but has improved the patient safety. Thus, rising need to reduce medication errors and related healthcare expenditure is majorly driving the growth of this market. In addition, growing focus on patient safety, technological revolution, and rising government legislations on the use of barcode & RFID technology are expected to boost the growth of the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market.

The global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product, application, and geography. The product market is further classified into four segments, namely barcode printers, barcode verifiers, barcode scanners, and RFID devices. The RFID devices segment dominated the overall market in 2016 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption in the value chain of healthcare industry to track the medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The RFID devices segment is further classified into RFID systems & RFID tags.

Based on application, the healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is mainly segmented into clinical and non-clinical applications. The non-clinical application segment holds the largest share in 2016, owing to the higher adoption of barcode & RFID technology in the non-clinical applications such as supply chain management and medical staff & asset tracking.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1659123-healthcare-automatic-identification-data-capture-aidc-market-global-forecast-to-2022

Geographically, the global healthcare AIDC market is segmented into five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. North America accounted for the major share in the global healthcare AIDC market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The major share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the higher adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare facilities to ensure patient safety in this region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, due to rising investment in improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and rising demand for automation in the healthcare operation to overcome the challenge of scarcity of healthcare professionals in the region.

The key players in the global healthcare AIDC market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., DatalogicS.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Worldwide, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., and IMPINJ Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product type:

• Barcode Printers

• Market by technology

• Dot matrix Printer

• Laser Printer

• Ink jet printer

• Thermal Printer

• Thermal Transfer Printer

• Thermal Direct Printer

• Dual Thermal Printer

• Market by product type

• Hardware

• Suppliers

• Software & Services

• Barcode Verifiers

• Barcode Scanners

• Wand Barcode Scanner

• Charged-coupled Scanner

• Laser Scanner

• Image Scanner

• RFID Devices

• RFID systems

• RFID Tags

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1659123-healthcare-automatic-identification-data-capture-aidc-market-global-forecast-to-2022

Market by application:

• Clinical Application

• Medication Administrative Verification

• Blood Transfusion Verification

• Laboratory Specimen Identification

• Respiratory Therapy Treatment

• Dietary Management

• Gamete trackingin fertilisation

• Non-Clinical Application

• Supply chain Management

• Receiving

• Put-away and verification

• Picking and internal transfer

• Replenishment Ordering

• Cycle Counts

Market by Geography:

• North America

• S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report-

• Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, application, and regions/countries?

• What is the historical market for healthcare automatic identification & data capture across the globe?

• What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

• What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture market?

• Who are the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market and what share of the market do they hold?

• Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

• What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global healthcare AIDC market?

• What are the recent developments in the global healthcare AIDC market?

• What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market?

• What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

• Who are the local emerging players in the global healthcare AIDC market and how do they compete with the global players?

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1659123

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)